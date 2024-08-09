Warroad hockey coach wins lawsuit against parents





Under the settlement, David Marvin will receive $17,000 and a donation to a nonprofit organization that supports athletes' mental health.

WARROAD, Minn. — A longtime hockey coach has been acquitted after filing a defamation lawsuit against several parents who made wild accusations about him last year. These parents reached a settlement this week with Warroad hockey coach David Marvin, paying him $17,000 and admitting they made false statements about him. According to court documents, Marvin's legal team alleged the allegations included sexual harassment and bullying that were repeated repeatedly over 10 months on social media and in a podcast interview. Marvin has been coaching the girls hockey team for 17 years and has won three consecutive state titles. “You read these kinds of things about sexual harassment and bullying and whatever else he's been accused of, but that doesn't match the person I've known for a long time,” said Jess Myers, a hockey reporter for The ice rink live who practiced the sport together with Marvin. Marvin's lawyers called the allegations a campaign to damage Marvin's reputation and get him fired. “To me, this is an example of the fact that it's no longer about my kids' playtime, it's about seeing if I can ruin someone's life,” Myers said. The school district also launched an investigation at the time and later expressed support for Marvin, and discouraged parents from sharing false information about the program and staff. The lawsuit was settled this week and includes a $17,000 payment to Marvin and a $5,000 donation to Sophie's Squad, a nonprofit that supports the mental health of young athletes. “Coaches across the country have been following this lawsuit to say they have to win this, to send the message that this is not okay,” Myers said. In the settlement, the parents also acknowledge that their statements were untrue and that they regret the impact it has had on Marvin and the hockey program. Four parents did not return calls from KARE 11 reporter Jennifer Hoff, and one said he had no comment. As for Marvin, he played in a golf tournament on Thursday and was unable to do an interview, but he said he was relieved this process was over.

