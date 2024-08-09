The next generation of tennis is now: Alba Martinez

Alba Martinez, 17, is not only a promising tennis player, but also a dedicated community member and an inspiring role model to many, including her little sister. Her tennis journey, marked by determination and a deep love for the sport, has positioned her as a leader for the next generation of tennis stars.

Early years and family influence

Alba’s tennis journey began at the early age of five, influenced by her parents’ emphasis on sports as an integral part of life. “My parents were very insistent that I play tennis from a young age, and I learned to love it,” she recalls. For the Martinez family, sports would always be a part of their lives, and tennis was one that was perfect for Alba and her younger sister.

My younger sister has been going to my tournaments since she could walk and has been surrounded by this sport her whole life, Alba said. I guess you could say she got into tennis because of me! Alba has played a huge role in his younger sisters’ lives and even gives her tips as they both train for their futures.

Alba's dedication to tennis has yielded impressive results. By the age of nine, Alba was not only playing but also training seriously, laying the foundation for a future of success on the junior circuit.

She has won and performed well in numerous national tournaments, including securing two Silver Balls and two Bobby Curtis Plates, one of which was first place. Alba is also a two-time Florida High School Athletic Association State Champion at True North Academy in Miami.

Her immediate goals are to earn a Division I college scholarship, win a conference title, and play in the NCAA Tennis Tournament. These aspirations are backed by years of hard work and the unwavering support of her family. “Once I started developing a passion for this sport and became pretty good at it, we decided as a family that this was the path I wanted to take,” she said. “I couldn't have done any of this without the support of my entire family.

The joy of volunteering

In addition to her personal achievements, Alba has made a significant contribution to the tennis community. She loves coaching young juniors who are new to the sport. “I've had several parents ask me to coach or just rally with their kids, kids who look up to me as a former #1 USTA Florida player,” she said.

Alba is an inspiration to these young players, and seeing their enthusiasm is incredibly rewarding for her. “It's so rewarding to see these young guys looking at me like I'm a pro. I hope I've inspired them and maybe made them fall in love with the game a little bit more.”

Although her playing career plays a central role in her life, Alba has not let go of the idea of ​​giving back to the community.

A vision for affordability and inclusivity

As someone who plays in a lot of tennis tournaments, Alba wants to make sure that everyone has the chance to experience what she experiences, and that tennis strives to be even more accessible. “I think it's important that the [tournament] fees remain affordable for all players, she said. The last thing we want is for junior players to not be able to afford to play tournaments because of financial inequality.

As an American of Hispanic descent, Alba appreciates the inclusivity that tennis promotes. “Being inclusive of all cultures is not only important for tennis, but for all communities around the world,” she said. It should be celebrated and embraced. I love seeing the USTA doing everything they can to make everyone feel welcome and equal. Tennis is a sport for everyone, regardless of color, race, sexual orientation or religion. On the court, it's a fair game. You have to love that.

For Alba, tennis is more than just a sport; it’s a life-changing experience. “When I was younger, I was so shy that I wouldn’t even ask a waiter for a glass of water in a restaurant,” she said. “Tennis has given me confidence, strength and discipline.” Tennis is the ultimate teacher because it has helped her learn some essential life values, such as character, honesty, dedication and discipline. “Participate, be active and help each other,” she said, encouraging everyone of any age, race and background to give tennis a try.

Looking ahead

As Alba heads into her final year at True North Academy, she remains focused on her goals while also paving the way for others. Being recognized as a community leader, both on and off the court, is another stone in her path. “This is such a privilege. I feel so lucky, but also proud knowing that all the work that I and my loved ones have put in to get to where I am today,” she said.

As she continues her journey, she remains committed to leading by example and ensuring that tennis shapes not only her future, but the future of her community.

View the magazine here