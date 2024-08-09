How Google DeepMinds Robot Performed Against Human Table Tennis Players





On August 8, Google DeepMind shared insights into its latest research project on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) about a robotic system designed to play table tennis. Google DeepMind is a prominent artificial intelligence (AI) research lab operating under the umbrella of Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company. It was formed by the merger of two leading AI teams: Google Brain and the original DeepMind team. This joint effort has propelled Google DeepMind to the forefront of AI innovation, focusing on developing advanced AI systems capable of tackling some of the most complex scientific and engineering challenges. DeepMind was originally founded in 2010 with a strong focus on deep reinforcement learning, a method that combines deep learning with reinforcement learning. The lab gained widespread attention with the creation of AlphaGo, the first AI system to beat a world champion at the game of Go, a feat considered a decade ahead. This success led to further developments in AI, including the development of AlphaFold, an AI that predicts 3D models of protein structures with remarkable accuracy, revolutionizing the field of biology. In 2023, Google merged its AI research divisions to form Google DeepMind, with the aim of unifying efforts and accelerating progress in AI. One of their most recent projects is Gemini, a next-generation AI model that reportedly outperforms some existing AI models, such as GPT-4, on specific benchmarks. According to Google Deepminds thread at X, table tennis has long been used as a benchmark in robotics research due to its unique combination of fast physical movement, strategic decision-making, and precision. Since the 1980s, researchers have used the game as a testbed for developing and refining robotics skills, making it an ideal candidate for Google DeepMinds’ latest AI-driven exploration.

To train the table tennis robot, Google DeepMind began by collecting a large dataset of initial ball states. This dataset included critical parameters such as ball position, speed, and spin, which are essential for understanding and predicting ball trajectories during a match. By training with this extensive data library, the robot was able to develop a range of skills necessary for table tennis, including forehand topspin, backhand targeting, and the ability to return serves. The training process initially took place in a simulated environment, allowing the robot to practice in a controlled environment that closely modeled the physics of table tennis. Once the robot demonstrated proficiency in the simulated environment, it was deployed in real-world scenarios where it played against human opponents. This real-world practice generated additional data, which was then fed back into the simulation to further refine the robot’s skills, creating a continuous feedback loop between simulation and reality. One of the key innovations in this project is the robot’s ability to adapt to different opponents. Google DeepMind designed the system to track and analyze the behavior and playing styles of its human opponents, such as which side of the table they preferred to return the ball to. This capability allowed the robot to experiment with different techniques, monitor their effectiveness, and adjust its strategy in real time, similar to how a human player might adjust their tactics based on the tendencies of their opponents. During the study, the robot was pitted against 29 human opponents of varying skill levels, ranging from beginners to advanced players. The robot’s performance was evaluated across these skill levels and it generally scored in the middle of the field, indicating that it operates at the level of an average amateur. However, when faced with more advanced players, the robot showed limitations. Google DeepMind acknowledged that the robot was unable to consistently beat advanced players, citing factors such as responsiveness, camera detection capabilities, spin processing, and the challenges of accurately modeling the paddle rubber in simulations as contributing factors. Google DeepMind concluded their thread by reflecting on the broader implications of this work. They highlighted how sports like table tennis provide a rich environment to test and develop robotic capabilities. Just as humans can learn to perform complex tasks that require physical skills, perception, and strategic decision-making, so too can robots, given the right training and adaptive systems. This research not only advances the field of robotics, but also provides insights into how machines can be trained to perform complex tasks in the real world, potentially paving the way for future innovations in AI and robotics. Robot tennis has been a benchmark for this type of research since the 1980s. The robot must be good at low-level skills, such as returning the ball, but also at higher-level skills, such as strategy and long-term planning to achieve a goal. photo.twitter.com/IX7VuDyC4J Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) August 8, 2024 Featured image via Pixabay

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cryptoglobe.com/latest/2024/08/can-ai-master-table-tennis-google-deepminds-robot-faces-human-players/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos