Sports
Hoover football coaches Drew Gilmer and Adam Helms resign over workout videos
During a special meeting of the Hoover City Board of Education on Thursday, the board accepted the resignations of head football coach Drew Gilmer and defensive coordinator Adam Helms.
Gilmer and Helms were suspended Tuesday after videos circulated on social media showing two Hoover coaches engaging in questionable behavior during a recent practice.
According to a press release from Hoover City Schools, the layoffs are effective immediately.
The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priorities, Superintendent Kevin Maddox said in the release. We have high expectations for our staff and students. Right now, our focus is on supporting our football players and coaching staff.
Gilmer did not respond to text messages from AL.com on Thursday.
Chip English has been named interim coach of the school and will serve in that role for the remainder of the season. Hoover is scheduled to open the season in Florida on Aug. 24 in a national showcase game against Western of Davie, Fla.
We appreciate his willingness to step into this role and support our players and coaching staff during this transition period, English's press release said.
Gilmer was hired in January after winning two of the last three Class 6A state titles at Clay-Chalkville. He went 81-12 in seven seasons at the school. He is the nephew of former Alabama quarterback and NFL star Harry Gilmer.
Hoover is one of the most recognized football programs not only in the state of Alabama, but in the nation. The Bucs won 11 state titles under two former coaches, Rush Propst and Josh Niblett.
Gilmer replaced Wade Waldrop, who had coached at the school for only two years.
Several Hoover players, including quarterback Mac Beason, took to social media Tuesday to defend Gilmer and Helms after it was announced the coaches had been terminated.
We love coach Gilmer and coach Helms, Beason wrote on the social media platform X. Just ask any player on the list. They've done a lot for us and the Hoover program. If the players want him as our coach, we should be able to keep him! He may coach a little different, but that's why he wins.
However, on Wednesday, attorneys Juandalynn Givan and Reginald McDaniel held a press conference on behalf of one of the unnamed players in the controversial video, stating that they believe the student was the victim of physical violence and extreme humiliation.
Givan said she and McDaniel plan to explore the potential for state and federal claims against the Hoover school system and Gilmer. They also said they plan to meet with a second student depicted in another video later Wednesday afternoon.
In an interview with AL.com in June, Gilmer said patience was the key to getting Hoover back to the top of the Class 7A ranks.
I'm not that patient, he said then.
He knew his goal after the successful run at Clay was to repeat that with the Bucs. Hoover's last state title came in 2017.
After a while, you take things for granted, Gilmer said then. I worked at Clay for 14 years. Everybody knew what to expect, what to do, from the players to the managers to the coaches. It's going to take time here. This is a big place. It's going to take time to get everybody comfortable and know what we have to do every day to win championships.
