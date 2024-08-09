Canadian University Championships kick off Friday in Montreal





The 2024 Canadian University Championships begin Friday, with four schools in both the men's and women's divisions vying for the title. The event will take place at the IGA Stadium in Montreal, concurrent with the National Bank Open, from August 9 to 11. Finalists of the men's championship: Universit Laval, University of Toronto, University of British Columbia, Dalhousie University. Women's Championship Finalists: Universit Laval, University of Toronto, University of Alberta, Dalhousie University. Below you will find the full list of each school. Also read: Canada celebrates Billie Jean King Cup champions in Toronto The tournament follows a team format with an elimination draw. Teams play three doubles matches (worth one point in total) followed by six singles matches (six points). A match is won by the first team to reach four points. The women's pool has Lavals Rouge et Or taking on Torontos Varsity Blues, and Albertas Pandas taking on Dalhousie Tigers. Games begin on Friday. The men's draw begins on Saturday with the University of British Columbia taking on the University of Toronto and Laval taking on Dalhousie. The winners of each match will compete for the title of university champion on Sunday, August 11. A play-off for third place will also take place on Sunday. Last year, the University of Albertas women's team and the Universit de Montrals men's team were crowned champions. The Alberta women's team will have the chance to defend their title and claim the Canadian University Championships for the fifth time in a row. This is the first time the University Championships will be hosted under the auspices of Tennis Canada and U SPORTS. The two organizations have worked together to make tennis the first pilot sport in the program’s history. As a Pilot Sport, tennis will be part of the Partnership Sports category of the new U SPORTS Sport Model Programme. Under the Partnership Sports umbrella, events will be primarily funded by the appropriate National Sports Organisation and run in partnership with U SPORTS. Also read: Auger-Aliassime and Dabrowski win bronze in mixed doubles at the Olympics 2024 Canadian University Men's Team Championships Laval University: Daniel Aminlari, Samuel Atlan, Charles-Antoine Boily, Jeremy Bosse, Oussama Bouayad, Mohamed Hedi Braham, Mathieu Brisson, Antoine Deschamps, Othman Ennaciri, Dimitri Ingrassia, Samuel Leclerc-St-Pierre, Alexandre Lescoulie, William Levasseur, Julien Pomerleau, Felix Roy Arseneault University of Toronto: Michael Chu, Arden D'Aniello, Nikola Janev, Nathan Li, Alexander Luchak, Tyler Lunaria, Raghav Sundararaman, Zackary Willson, Kevin Wong, William Xi, Rassam Yazdi, Charles Zheng University of British Columbia: Paul Cho, Isaac Dee, Cameron Jim, Marvin Kao, Spencer Keung, Daniel Kim, Jared Maclean, Graeme McIntosh, Kiran Phaterpakar, Joseph Spear, Etienne Talasi, David Zoric Dalhousie University: Payton Nicol (Captain), Kyle Griffith, William Hardman, Eric Liu, Hielke Moore, Julian Oxner, Deni Salja, William Wroz 2024 Canadian University Women's Team Championships Laval University: Emilie Corbett (captain), Britany Daigle, Marie-Laurence Denis, Erica Di Battista, Camille Godin, Mathilde Langevin, Franca Maiterth, Lydia Morin, Melodie Morin, Orla OToole Anabelle Pion, Maya Thabet University of Toronto: Jana Al-Khatib, Anastasiya Dyadchenko, Linda Lee, Kristina Matthews, Carmen Nahat, Janet Pham, Maria Popova, Noelle Vanessa Wilbert, Mia Wong, Felina Yang University of Alberta: Marena Diaz Nakagawa, Jiya Ghuman, Emily Granson, Constanza Handall Perez, Alexandra Jewitt, Katie Juchymenko, Klara Merrick, Emma Rutherford, Sonia Skobkareva, Sandra Taskovic Dalhousie University: Anna Nicolela (captain), Isobel Anderson, Paris Axam, Mackenzie Balan, Alevia Doyle, Jenny Klenner, Caitlin Lean, Teresa Martin, Natalie Hoa Broomfield, Nitha Raghu, Rachel Meyerowitz, Victoria Frauzel Also read: Masters Update by Abrysvo: Canadians Roll Into Home Events

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tenniscanada.com/news/canadian-university-championships-get-underway-friday-in-montreal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos