WI vs SA 2024, WI vs SA 1st Test Match Report, 7 – 11 August 2024





South Africa 344 for 8 (Bavuma 86, de Zorzi 78, Warrican 3-66) vs West Indies

Tony de Zorzi, South Africa's opening batsman who was dismissed for 78 before lunch, sat on the dressing room balcony with a copy of Aldous Huxley's Brave New WorldIronically, what unfolded before him was nothing like the dystopian reality of the novel. Instead, it was as his coach Shukri Conrad had predicted: same old Test cricket. “Traditional” was the word South Africa’s red-ball coach used to describe what he expected attritional cricket in Trinidad to be like, and that’s what the teams produced.

All but one of the South African batters, Aiden Markram, got a start. Two, Zorzi and captain Temba Bavuma, made half-centuries, and there were four 50-plus partnerships, but no hundreds. Only one West Indies frontline bowler, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, conceded more than 3.5 runs per over, and the seamers shared five wickets between them. They were disciplined most of the time and occasionally threatening, but they did not consistently trouble the batters. All of these things may have had a lot to do with the kind of surface on which this Test was played: docile, fairly dry and lacking in life in the form of bounce or pace. It was the kind of surface that demands patience, not flair, and rewards those prepared to grind.

That was evident from the opening exchanges as West Indies seniors Kemar Roach and Jason Holder relied on good lengths to keep South Africa quiet and were punished whenever they strayed. In the third over of the day, Holder dropped the ball a fraction short and Zorzi scored the first boundary when he drove the ball behind point. In the next over, Roach was a touch too full and Tristan Stubbs drove his first and last balls confidently through covers.

South Africa’s second-wicket pair were occasionally beaten but were generally comfortable in the early going. Zorzi reached his second Test fifty from 78 balls. Significantly for Zorzi, it was also his first success in his first attempt to open in Tests. Stubbs did not have quite the same results at No. 3, unable to use his feet when Roach drove a length ball from wide of the crease. With the slip cordon up, Stubbs moved behind and Holder dived from second slip to the far side to take the catch low.

Roach was pumped up and greeted a heavy Bavuma with a ball that almost touched the bat before it hit the outside edge. He kept Bavuma in the crease for the rest of the over, but the South African captain was happy to bide his time. It took Bavuma ten balls to score his first runs, but when he did, he scored them with confidence. He stepped down the pitch and smashed Motie over his head for two, giving him 3000 runs in Test cricket.

While Bavuma’s approach remained vigilant – understandably so given this was his first Test innings since March 2023 – all the aggression came from Zorzi. He was proactive in converting an intended drive from Jayden Seales into a slice over point and reverse-sweeping Motie to get to 70. With a top score of 85, also scored against West Indies, Zorzi would have been chasing a maiden century but he undone himself with a second reverse sweep from Jomel Warrican and fed it to Kavem Hodge at slip 12 minutes before lunch.

After the break, Bavuma dropped anchor again and let his partner, David Bedingham, take the fight to the West Indies. After his five centuries in eight games in the County Championship, Bedingham showed his class when he double-stepped down the court to hit Warrican over long-on and then waited for a Seales delivery to slice it late for four.

That urgency rubbed off Bavuma, who scored his first boundary in 48 balls when he went down to hit Warrican for four. But he quickly retreated into his shell when a pull-off almost caught Seales at square leg by Hodge. Instead, it was Bedingham who succumbed to the pull. Unable to control Seales, he sent him to deep square leg, where Keacy Carty, on debut, took the catch by diving forward to give Seales his first Test wicket on his home ground.

Ryan Rickelton began convincingly with a sublime cover drive and then watched Bavuma reach his 21st Test fifty from 123 balls. Rickelton lived dangerously, hitting a full toss from Warrican straight back to him, but the left-handed spinner could not hold on. Fortunately for West Indies, the drop did not prove too costly. Rickelton added 11 runs to his score before succumbing to the second new ball: lbw to Roach.

Bavuma was on 80 at the time and still had a recognised batsman, Kyle Verreynne, to accompany him in his quest for a century. Verreynne had to deal with the first 20 balls of their partnership, including a beamer from Seales that hit him on the left glove but did not appear to do any damage. Bavuma then survived a West Indies review for lbw from Holder, which was too high on the umpire's appeal. But two and a half overs later, Seales threw a full toss and Bavuma's concentration broke. He missed the flick, was hit on the shin and gave out. Verreynne persuaded him to review, but only in hope. He had to leave, without a maiden Test century away from home, a second against the West Indies and a third of his career.

South Africa were on 271 for 6 and West Indies had a chance to run through their lower order. They conceded just 20 runs in 12 overs to frustrate the naturally aggressive Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder but the pair held firm and as West Indies tired they cashed in. But just as they were starting to run away, Warrican struck twice in two balls. Verreynne offered him a simple redemptive return catch which he held and then Keshav Maharaj chipped one back to him which required a dive to take with both hands but Warrican did so too and suddenly South Africa were in danger of a score below 350.

Mulder and Kagiso Rabada took them to the brink of it and on day three they will be looking forward to it a little more.

