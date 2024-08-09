The next generation of tennis is now: Brittany Odom

USTA Florida has featured inspiring individuals on the cover of its 75th Anniversary Special Magazine. These individuals are celebrated for their exceptional contributions to the game, embodying the spirit of leadership, dedication and passion for tennis. From innovative coaches and dynamic players to tireless volunteers, each cover star exemplifies the qualities that will fuel the future growth and success of tennis in Florida. Their stories, marked by perseverance and a dedication to making an impact in the game, highlight the vibrant tennis community we live in today.

Brittany's start in tennis

Brittany Odom, co-founder of Dennis Tennis Serving Love, embodies the spirit of dedication, leadership, and passion for tennis. Brittany’s journey into tennis began later in life when she had children and watched her husband, Dennis Quaye, teach them the game. In 2009, she took a beginner’s course, but it wasn’t until she met her husband and started a family that she truly learned the game. His passion for tennis sparked her own passion, and together they began a journey to make the sport accessible to underprivileged youth.

When we started a family and he [her husband] When our kids started learning how to play, my eyes were opened to how transformative the sport really is, she said. I saw my kids fall in love with the game in real time. I want kids of all backgrounds to experience tennis the way my kids did: as a tool to develop social and personal skills, enjoy physical activity, bond with loved ones, and reach new heights.

In 2022, Brittany and her husband Dennis founded Tennis Serving Love, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission of providing underprivileged youth the opportunity to learn and enjoy tennis. “Our mission is to bring tennis and all its many benefits to children in the United States, the Caribbean, and the African continent who have limited exposure to this great sport due to racial, economic, and social barriers that can make tennis inaccessible to some,” she said. “We believe that learning and playing tennis provides children with physical activity that promotes a healthy lifestyle, while also teaching them a range of life skills that improve their social, emotional, and mental well-being, such as self-esteem, leadership skills, and teamwork.”

Influencing future generations

One of their flagship programs, the Student Tennis Achievement Recognition (STAR) program, is a free, six-week tennis experience for under-resourced youth in Broward County. This program teaches tennis fundamentals, athletic skills, and mental resilience in a fun and inclusive environment. Each clinic concludes with a mental resilience class led by a licensed clinical social worker, who provides participants with techniques to manage and express their emotions. The STAR program not only introduces kids to tennis, but also gives them the tools to continue their tennis journey long after the program ends.

Brittany and Dennis Tennis Serving Loves' commitment to tennis extends beyond local initiatives. Their School Engagement Tennis (SET) Initiative offers free tennis clinics to Title 1 Broward County Public School students, often their first exposure to the sport. Additionally, their Global Good Initiative collects and distributes gently used tennis equipment to underprivileged youth in West Africa and the Caribbean, benefiting young tennis enthusiasts who might not otherwise have the means to play the sport. Their Community Engagement Initiative focuses on enriching the lives of youth, families, and the community through volunteerism.

Outside of Dennis Tennis, Brittany hosted a women-only workshop where 23 women learned the Net Generation Red Ball curriculum and were given the opportunity to become community coaches.

Leading tennis into the future

Brittany’s favorite part of her job is seeing the confidence boost that kids get from playing tennis. “I see kids who start out on day one unsure of themselves and although they are willing to learn, they are often intimidated because many are trying tennis for the first time,” she said. “By the time they graduate from our programs, you can see the transformation that has taken place. The kids are excited to play, confident in their abilities, and express a desire to continue learning and growing in the game.”

Teaching children also gives them the opportunity to influence the course of their lives. It’s like planting a seed that will grow inside them. With tennis, children have a tool they can use to learn life skills, become and stay physically active, and even manage their mental, emotional, and social well-being.

Florida is one of the largest states for tennis and the sport continues to grow, so there is a need for more community leaders. Brittany encourages everyone, even those who have never played tennis before, to give the sport a try. The first step is to pick up a racket and start practicing, even if the game seems challenging at first, she said. She believes that if you give tennis a try, you will fall in love with the game.

Inclusion is also key, both on and off the tennis court. She emphasizes that everyone is valuable and that exclusion deprives both individuals and the community of diverse perspectives and talents.

For those looking to make a difference in the tennis community, it's important to identify gaps in access to the sport, partner with schools, use USTA resources to improve tennis education and facilities, and support existing initiatives, she said.

Brittany’s journey from tennis novice to community leader and advocate for inclusive tennis is nothing short of inspiring. Through her organization she co-founded with her husband, Dennis Tennis Serving Love, and hosting women-only training sessions, she breaks down barriers and opens doors for both underprivileged youth and women to experience the transformative power of tennis. Her story is a powerful reminder that tennis is more than just a sport, it is a tool for personal and community development that impacts everyone’s future.

View the magazine here