Olympics: Japan books women's table tennis team final against China







Japan's Miwa Harimoto (center) is congratulated by her teammates Hina Hayata (left) and Miu Hirano after defeating Germany's Xiaona Shan in the fourth match of their women's table tennis team's semi-final at the Paris Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris on August 8, 2024. (Kyodo) PARIS (Kyodo) — Japan faced China in the women's table tennis team final by beating Germany 3-1 on Thursday at the Paris Olympics. A day after the men's semi-final hurdles fell, Hina Hayata, Miu Hirano and Miwa Harimoto cleared the hurdle with ease, losing only one singles match at the South Paris Arena on their way to the gold medal. “We won at least a silver medal, but that's not all,” said Hayata. “We have come through the training and qualifying tournaments well over the last three years, so we are confident that we are on this stage and that we can give 120 percent in the final.” After playing neither doubles nor mixed doubles, Hirano teamed up with Hayata to give Japan a flying start in team doubles, beating Xiaona Shan and Yuan Wan 3-1. Harimoto, the sister of top-ranked Japanese male player Tomokazu, then suffered Japan's first defeat of the tournament, 3-0 to Annett Kaufmann. Hirano turned the tide in the third match by beating Wan 3-0, and 16-year-old Harimoto set course for the gold medal by beating 41-year-old Shan 3-0. “I'm really relieved. It was really hard to wonder if I could change my mindset (after the first loss), but it was positive that I could get over it, thinking that there are five games in this draw,” Harimoto said. China, which has won all four women's team gold medals at the Olympics since 2008, defeated South Korea 3-0. Chen Meng, who won gold in the singles in Paris, and the woman she defeated in the final, Sun Yingsha, and Wang Manyu, who won team gold with both women at the Tokyo Games, will attempt to continue China's unbeaten run on Saturday.

