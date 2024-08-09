The next generation of tennis is now: Tosin Awomewe

Tosin Awomewe, known to many as Coach Tosin, is a dedicated tennis coach and founder of the Racquet Arcade Tennis Academy in Sebring. His journey in tennis began at the age of eleven, sparked by a simple suggestion from a friend to join the school tennis club. He asked his mother if he could join, so she went and bought a 50-cent racket at a garage sale, marking the humble beginning of a lifelong passion for the sport.

The birth of a lifelong passion

Coach Tosin’s early experiences with tennis were shared with his younger brother, as they played together and developed a deep love for the game. This bond over tennis laid the foundation for Coach Tosin’s future endeavors in the sport. As he grew older, his enthusiasm for tennis developed into a desire to share his love of the game with others, especially children. His first role as a high school tennis coach sparked a passion for mentoring young players that he has carried into his professional career.

“I've always had a passion for helping kids,” he said. “After working as a high school tennis coach, I wanted to broaden my horizons and become an even better coach.

Establishing the Racquet Arcade Tennis Academy was a dream come true for Coach Tosin. His vision was to create a nurturing environment where kids could train, feel at home, and develop their skills. The academy is more than just a training facility, it is a community where young players can grow as athletes and individuals. Coach Tosin takes immense pride in seeing kids leave the academy with smiles on their faces, proud of their accomplishments, and even more in love with the sport.

Changing the environment for youth players

I am a firm believer in the saying, not all superheroes wear capes, and this is a prime example of that, said Coach Tosin. This philosophy drives his work as he strives to be an inspirational figure to the children he coaches.

One of the big challenges Coach Tosin is working on is burnout among young tennis players. He recognizes that many kids get overwhelmed by the pressure of competition, which can cause them to lose interest in the sport. My plan is to find ways to help these kids rediscover their passion for tennis, he said. By helping them understand how to combat burnout, I want to help them enjoy the sport while still being kids and teenagers.

Coach Tosin has worked closely with Dr. TC Lackey, a prominent tennis advocate in the Sebring community. “We create ways to help kids in tournament environments by building a more friendly structure where they can compete, have fun and feel a sense of accomplishment at the end of the day,” he said. The goal is to ignite that tennis passion in all participants.

Bringing positivity to everyone

Tosin’s philosophy is rooted in the belief that success is a journey defined by passion and perseverance. He often reminds athletes that as a coach, you have to fail over and over again before you can master something. Everything you do is trial and error, he said. Success can’t be measured, but as long as you love what you do, your passion will always reach others. He drives the love and passion for tennis in his athletes, putting them in a mindset that encourages them to embrace the learning process and find joy in every step of their tennis journey.

He sees tennis as a universal language that unites communities, allowing them to share knowledge and grow collectively. Tennis is not just a game, but a lifelong teacher that provides valuable lessons that can be applied to everyday life. We are always learning and tennis offers us a global connection to bring us together and learn new ways to grow collectively.

Tennis is a big part of Coach Tosin’s life and he wants everyone to know that what you learn on the court can be used in our everyday lives. Tennis serves as a lesson for what we encounter in our everyday lives, he said. That’s why tennis is a lifelong sport, the lessons we learn playing tennis will stay with us our entire lives.

Coach Tosin’s impact on the Florida tennis community, particularly at Racquet Arcade Tennis Academy, is astounding. Through his academy, he is shaping the future of tennis by creating an encouraging and inspiring environment for young players. His dedication to promoting continuous learning and fostering a love for the game ensures that his legacy will continue. Coach Tosin is a star on and off the court and hopes to continue to inspire Florida tennis players for generations to come.

