Parents of Warroad hockey players withdraw allegations against coach amid defamation lawsuit

Parents of Warroad hockey team admit they lied about sexual harassment allegations against coach

Parents of Warroad hockey team admit they lied about sexual harassment allegations against coach

WARWEG, Minn. — A high school girls hockey coach can breathe a sigh of relief after his parents admit they lied about him.

A lawsuit was needed to expose the false claims.

Following the 2022 state championship, the Warroad girls hockey program had a dark cloud hanging over it. Six parents of current and former players accused head coach David Marvin of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.

In November of last year, Marvin has filed a defamation lawsuit to those parents, who said they were “unfounded accusations, wild fabrications and false statements.”

On Wednesday, the six suspects admitted in court that their accusations were false.

The false claims about coach Marvin were first made in a letter to the Warroad school district.

Five of the parents made public statements saying, in part, “The letter contained untrue statements accusing Marvin of criminal activity, sexual harassment, and other unlawful conduct. [We] regret signing the letter and regretting the impact [our actions] had on the reputation of Coach Marvin or the Warroad Girls Hockey Program.”

One parent is paying Marvin $17,000 in damages. Four other parents are donating $5,000 on Marvin's behalf to Sophie's Squad, a charity that aims to improve the mental health of young athletes.

WCCO reached out to Shawn Yates, superintendent of Warroad Public Schools, who said the following over the phone: “I am very pleased with this outcome and I look forward to moving forward.”

Yates expects Marvin to remain the coach of the girls' hockey team for the coming school year.

The parents also agreed to remove all social media posts containing defamatory claims about Marvin.

More from CBS News