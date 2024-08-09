Sports
Parents of Warroad hockey players withdraw allegations against coach amid defamation lawsuit
WARWEG, Minn. — A high school girls hockey coach can breathe a sigh of relief after his parents admit they lied about him.
A lawsuit was needed to expose the false claims.
Following the 2022 state championship, the Warroad girls hockey program had a dark cloud hanging over it. Six parents of current and former players accused head coach David Marvin of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.
In November of last year, Marvin has filed a defamation lawsuit to those parents, who said they were “unfounded accusations, wild fabrications and false statements.”
On Wednesday, the six suspects admitted in court that their accusations were false.
The false claims about coach Marvin were first made in a letter to the Warroad school district.
Five of the parents made public statements saying, in part, “The letter contained untrue statements accusing Marvin of criminal activity, sexual harassment, and other unlawful conduct. [We] regret signing the letter and regretting the impact [our actions] had on the reputation of Coach Marvin or the Warroad Girls Hockey Program.”
One parent is paying Marvin $17,000 in damages. Four other parents are donating $5,000 on Marvin's behalf to Sophie's Squad, a charity that aims to improve the mental health of young athletes.
WCCO reached out to Shawn Yates, superintendent of Warroad Public Schools, who said the following over the phone: “I am very pleased with this outcome and I look forward to moving forward.”
Yates expects Marvin to remain the coach of the girls' hockey team for the coming school year.
The parents also agreed to remove all social media posts containing defamatory claims about Marvin.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/news/parents-of-warroad-hockey-players-retract-accusations-against-coach-amid-defamation-lawsuit/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Parents of Warroad hockey players withdraw allegations against coach amid defamation lawsuit
- Victorian health officials believe they have contained a Legionnaires' disease outbreak
- Turkish President, Albanian PM discuss fight against terrorism
- USA beats Brazil in women's volleyball, will play for Olympic gold
- Seismologists in Japan have warned residents of a “huge earthquake” in the future. Here's what it means
- Trump, Harris agree to debate on ABC on September 10, network says
- The next generation of tennis is now: Tosin Awomewe
- UK riots: Racism and Islamophobia collide with community unity
- Samford Football to Hold Annual Media Day/Media PPK Competition
- According to ABC News, Harris and Trump have agreed to hold a presidential debate on September 10ExBulletin
- 'That's Donald Trump scared': Former Trump WH official reacts to Trump's Mar-a-Lago remarks
- Half-centuries from Bavuma and De Zorzi lead South Africa to 344-8 in first cricket Test against West Indies