Sports
Olympic Table Tennis Recap, August 8: China Storms to Final
Men's teams
The French men's team said goodbye to their gold medal dreams on Thursday when they were defeated 3-0 by the Chinese men's team.
Although it seemed that the Chinese team had won easily, the French team fought hard in the semi-final.
My long And Wang Chuqin easily won the first match in three consecutive games, but the French brothers Felix And Alexis Lebrun Both singles matches were drawn to four games.
Felix, just 17 years old, faced the recently crowned men's singles champion Fan ZhendongThe two last met in the men's singles semi-final, where Fan defeated Felix 4-0.
After falling back quickly in the first game, Lebrun recovered and determined the final score in the last game at 16-14.
“My level was better, I changed my tactics,” Felix said about his match against Fan. “Of course I kept some things, but I also changed some small things. But I also knew that Fan would change some things. Every match is different and this one was good from both of us.
Alexis started his match with a first game win, before the mixed doubles gold medalist Wang Chuqin overwhelmed the 20-year-old and knocked him out in four games.
The French team will now face Japan in the men's bronze medal final. Felix Lebrun will be competing for his second bronze medal after winning bronze in the men's singles.
China will now face the outsider paddlers from Sweden, led by the men's silver medallist Truls MoregardThe Swedish team delivered an exceptional performance in Paris, beating the third-placed Japanese team among others.
FULL MEN'S RESULTS
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/olympic-table-tennis-recap-aug-8-china-storms-finals
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Olympic Table Tennis Recap, August 8: China Storms to Final
- The stock market panicked. Here's why you shouldn't.
- Former President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to Aspen will cause slight delays on Interstate 82, Colorado State Patrol says
- President Jokowi Appreciates Veddriq and Rizki's Gold Score at Paris 2024 Olympics
- Parents of Warroad hockey players withdraw allegations against coach amid defamation lawsuit
- Victorian health officials believe they have contained a Legionnaires' disease outbreak
- Turkish President, Albanian PM discuss fight against terrorism
- USA beats Brazil in women's volleyball, will play for Olympic gold
- Seismologists in Japan have warned residents of a “huge earthquake” in the future. Here's what it means
- Trump, Harris agree to debate on ABC on September 10, network says
- The next generation of tennis is now: Tosin Awomewe
- UK riots: Racism and Islamophobia collide with community unity