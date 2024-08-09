Olympic Table Tennis Recap, August 8: China Storms to Final

The French men's team said goodbye to their gold medal dreams on Thursday when they were defeated 3-0 by the Chinese men's team.

Although it seemed that the Chinese team had won easily, the French team fought hard in the semi-final.

My long And Wang Chuqin easily won the first match in three consecutive games, but the French brothers Felix And Alexis Lebrun Both singles matches were drawn to four games.

Felix, just 17 years old, faced the recently crowned men's singles champion Fan ZhendongThe two last met in the men's singles semi-final, where Fan defeated Felix 4-0.

After falling back quickly in the first game, Lebrun recovered and determined the final score in the last game at 16-14.

“My level was better, I changed my tactics,” Felix said about his match against Fan. “Of course I kept some things, but I also changed some small things. But I also knew that Fan would change some things. Every match is different and this one was good from both of us.

Alexis started his match with a first game win, before the mixed doubles gold medalist Wang Chuqin overwhelmed the 20-year-old and knocked him out in four games.

The French team will now face Japan in the men's bronze medal final. Felix Lebrun will be competing for his second bronze medal after winning bronze in the men's singles.

China will now face the outsider paddlers from Sweden, led by the men's silver medallist Truls MoregardThe Swedish team delivered an exceptional performance in Paris, beating the third-placed Japanese team among others.

FULL MEN'S RESULTS