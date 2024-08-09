Hoover High School football coach resigns





Video above: Attorneys for Hoover football player file legal action after practice incident caught on video Two coaches for the Hoover High School football team have officially resigned. During a special meeting of the Hoover City Board of Education on Thursday, the board accepted the resignations submitted by head football coach William Drew Gilmer and defensive coordinator Adam Helms, according to Hoover High School athletic director Harley Lamey. Both resignations are effective immediately. Assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Chip English will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the year. “The past few days have been extremely troubling for many of our varsity football players, coaches and the overall Hoover community,” a press release about the resignations said. The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priorities. Superintendent Dr. Kevin Maddox said: “We have high expectations for our employees and students. At this time, our focus is on supporting our football players and coaching staff.” Both Gilmer and Helms were placed on administrative leave on Tuesday. Their resignations came shortly after Alabama Rep. Juandalynn Givan announced she would pursue state and federal claims against the Hoover City School System on behalf of a student and football player she alleges was the victim of “perverse, abusive” acts at the hands of his coach. In a press conference Wednesday, Givan, along with attorney Reginald McDaniel, described a video circulating on social media that she claims appears to show Hoover High School football coach Drew Gilmer placing the player’s “face near his private area.” WVTM 13 has seen the video, but we have not independently confirmed its authenticity. We are choosing not to show it until it is officially released by the school district or legal representatives. The video was reportedly recorded during football practice last Friday and was uploaded to HUDL, a service that gives players and coaches access to practice and game footage, before it leaked on social media yesterday. Givan and McDaniel have also been in contact with another player on the team who is reportedly seen in a second clip circulating on social media with another member of Hoover’s coaching staff. Givan said the boy’s parents have contacted Hoover police to file formal criminal charges against Gilmer. She said the investigation is being conducted by the department’s Special Victims Unit. Gilmer was hired as the head coach of the school’s football team in January of this year. >> FOLLOW YOUR TEAMS: WVTM 13 Sports Coverage He replaced former head coach Wade Waldrup, who resigned in early December after just two seasons with the Buccaneers. Gilmer led Clay-Chalkville to a 31-28 victory over Saraland in the 6A state championship game after an undefeated season in 2023. Stay up to date on the latest sports stories with the WVTM 13 app. You can download it here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wvtm13.com/article/hoover-high-school-drew-gilmer-resigns-adam-helms/61829667 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

