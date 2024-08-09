Westfield schools unveil $12 million tennis complex





By KYLA RUSSELL

WISH-TV | wishtv.com WESTFIELD Westfield Washington Schools will unveil its new state-of-the-art tennis complex next week, which will be open to the public upon its opening. The $12 million project includes 15 courts and a team room with lockers, concessions and restrooms. The team room is scheduled to be completed around December. The complex is located across from the district high school and near the middle school. The tracks are made of pre-stressed concrete to ensure longevity and are equipped with an underground water retention system. The new courts were built after the previous courts could not be used for home games last year due to flooding and deterioration. The courts that were used previously were built in the late 1990s. All of the courts are designed with post-tensioned concrete, so they should last about 50 years, said Brian Tomamichel, assistant superintendent for business and operations for the school district. Compare that to those asphalt courts, where you always have to worry about cracks developing and having to fill them in. Parker Gibbs, a tennis player and senior at Westfield High School, is especially excited about the change. Only one last year of high school, new classes, new courts, great too of course. Gibbs said. Gibbs teammate and senior Jay Hostetter hopes the new fields will bring his team some extra luck this season. “I hope we can make a run. I hope we can get past Noblesville, past the sectionals,” Hostetter said. Tony Peters, the experienced coach and WHS maths teacher, is also enthusiastic and says the fields have taken years to build. Plans for the courts were first made several years ago. The original plan was to put us somewhere off-site and because the coaches, both me and the girls coach, decided we really wanted to keep it close to our campus, Peters said. By having it across from the high school, we were able to get 15 fields here, which is great, since there are only 10 across the street. The district teams will start playing on the fields next week and will organize their first practice match on Thursday. On September 14th at 10:00 am there will be a public community day at the courts where residents can play on the new course and learn more about the neighborhood. This story was originally published by WISH-TV at wishtv.com/news/education/westfield-schools-to-unveil-12m-tennis-complex/

