'Hockey is an emotion Firstpost

The Indian hockey team ended the country's week-long medal drought in Paris by winning back-to-back Olympic medals for the first time in more than half a century. They defeated Spain 2-1 on Thursday to claim bronze. Paris Olympics: News, Schedule, Medal Results & More Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored twice in three minutes to become the competition's top scorer (10) after Marc Miralles had put the Spaniards ahead with a penalty three minutes into the second quarter. India claimed bronze in Tokyo 2020, their first Olympic medal in the sport since winning gold in Moscow 1980. The Harmanpreet Singh-led team had hoped to upgrade their bronze in Tokyo to gold or silver in Paris, but those dreams were dashed by a 2-3 defeat to Germany in the second semi-final. India in Paris 2024 | Full schedule & results, medal count per event However, Team India performed well in their final match of the season and retired with a medal around their necks, winning back-to-back Olympic medals for the first time since India won bronze in Mexico City 1968 and Munich 1972. The bronze, India's fourth at the Paris Olympics and the first not won by the shooting team, naturally sent more than a billion Indians, both in Paris and at home and on the other side of the world, into a frenzy of joy. The mood was clearly visible on microblogging platform X. LIVE | India at the Paris Olympics, Day 13 Here are some reactions to India's win over Spain at X: An achievement that will be cherished for generations! The Indian hockey team shines at the Olympics and takes home the bronze medal! This is even more special as it is their second consecutive medal at the Olympics. Their success is a triumph of skill, — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2024 Yessssss!!! 2nd medal for Indian Men Hockey in consecutive Olympics. What a huge boost for Hockey in India. My God!! That was heartbreaking at the end. Similar to India vs Germany match in Tokyo. I hope this inspires a million kids to play hockey. I play hockey — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 8, 2024 The Indian Men’s Hockey Team, with courage etched in every step, you have brought home a bronze medal that shines with the sheen of gold. To each and every one of you who wore the tricolour with pride, thank you for giving us a moment that will resonate in our hearts for generations. photo.twitter.com/fSBeKbBQsm — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 8, 2024 #Olympic Games | photo.twitter.com/GP8y5tUIuG — Bajrang Punia (@BajrangPunia) August 8, 2024 Couldn't have thought of a better way to end a stellar career. Congratulations, @16Sreejeshon winning back-to-back Olympic bronze! Your contributions to Indian hockey have been nothing short of extraordinary. Your skill and dedication have made countless photo.twitter.com/3l8RpkCiTt — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 8, 2024 A proud moment for the nation as the Indian hockey team clinches the bronze medal at #Paris2024 Congratulations to every player for your outstanding performance and dedication. This victory is a significant milestone and a celebration of your talent. #Cheer4Bharat photo.twitter.com/R7UU9FUS87 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 8, 2024 : Congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey Team for winning the Bronze Medal at #Paris2024. A thrilling win against Spain, showing the true nature of the game photo.twitter.com/zt8mguCyig — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) August 8, 2024 Hockey is an emotion! Perfect farewell to our champion #Shreejesh! Beautiful Bronze photo.twitter.com/ejDzVNEl6F — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 8, 2024

