Direct fantasy football lessons from Thursday's games

Malik Nabers makes his debut for the New York Giants: The first-round rookie played the first three drives but was not targeted.

JaLynn Polk will not start for the New England Patriots: The Patriots were missing two wide receivers due to injuries, but that wasn't enough to make Polk one of three wide receivers on the first drive.

PFF's fantasy football summary focuses on player usage and stats, and contains all the essential information you need to succeed in fantasy in 2024.

Carolina Panthers @ New England Patriots

The Patriots' rookie wide receivers start at the bottom of the depth chart: JaLynn Polk played no snap with the starters while Javon Bakker is currently at best eighth on the list.

The Patriots rested the wide receivers Kendrick Bourne And DeMario Douglas, who are dealing with injuries. Bourne remains on the unable to perform list, while Douglas is battling a hand injury. This left KJ Osborn And Tyquan Thornton as the starting outside wide receivers while JuJu Smith-Schuster played in the slot. On the second drive, Polk and Jalen Reagor took over as the two outside receivers while Smith-Schuster remained in the slot. Thornton rotated back for Reagor on the third drive.

While it would have been great to see Polk among the starters, it’s fairly common for rookie wide receivers to begin the preseason further down the depth chart and work their way up later. Polk played exclusively on the outside through the first quarter, but as players further down the depth chart began to play, Polk began to play more snaps in the slot. Baker’s concerns are a bit greater given the veterans jockeying for a starting spot. He didn’t play his first snap until the Patriots’ fourth drive of the second quarter, when all of the veterans stopped playing.

The only veteran to get good news Thursday night was Osborn. He was the only wide receiver to play one drive and would be a starter if the season started today. The veteran we should be most concerned about is Smith-Schuster, who played the slot in Douglas’ absence. The four other wide receivers with snaps in the first quarter all played in two-receiver sets, but not Smith-Schuster. He could be assured of a roster spot since most of his salary would be dead money if he were cut, but realistically Polk or Bourne could be backups if Douglas misses the regular season.

At the moment, Douglas, Polk, Baker and Osborn have their spots locked in. Bourne will make it if he stays fit, leaving one or two spots for Thornton, Reagor and Smith-Schuster. Kayshon Boutte is too far down the depth chart to be considered at this time.

Don't read what time Jonathan Mingo played: The Panthers rested more than a third of their players, but sophomore wide receiver Mingo played the majority of the first half.

First round rookie Xavier Legette missed this game due to injury while Diontae Johnson And Adam Thielen were among the veterans taking the night off. The Panthers only have 10 receivers on the roster, which is the lowest number among teams, so they had only seven wide receivers available for this game. Therefore, it made sense that everyone available would play about half the game. Mingo was taken out late in the first quarter.

Mingo is battling for the third wide receiver spot with Legette. Mingo probably shouldn't be drafted in most leagues due to his depth chart position, but this matchup shouldn't hurt his value.

Various comments

Detroit Lions @ New York Giants

Tyrone Tracy is New York's clear RB2: Tracy played almost all of New York's snaps with the starters over Eric Gray.

Devin Singletary is the Giants' projected starter, and he was one of the starters who had the night off. The only other running backs on the list are Tracy, Gray and two former undrafted rookies with no regular-season experience.

The Giants brought their initial depth map Earlier in the week with Gray at No. 2, but Tracy took all but two snaps on the first four drives. A veteran playing for a rookie at this point in the preseason isn't all that unusual, but a rookie playing for a veteran this early is.

Tracy is worth a late draft pick because he appears to be just an injury away from becoming a major player in the Giants offense. It’s certainly possible that Tracy could take over the starting job at some point this season if Singletary struggles, making him slightly more valuable than some of the other handcuffs.

The Giants' wide receiver depth chart is taking shape: Malik Nabers made his debut with other roster spots at stake.

The Giants rested the slot receiver WanDale Robinson and veteran Darius killston. Nabers played 11 of his 12 snaps lined up at wide, so it seems clear that these three are slated as the starting wide receivers. It was noted in Nabers player profile that he played better at slot than wide in college, and if he plays wide, that could hurt his fantasy value a bit.

Jalin Hyatt played 11 of 13 snaps on the first two drives. There were reports that Hyatt played more with the first team than Slayton in training camp, but the fact that Hyatt and Slayton were playing didn't make it seem like this is still a battle.

Isaiah McKenzie was the main slot receiver for this game. Allen Robinson II And Isaiah Hodgins were the reserve outside receivers. Or McKenzie or Gunner Olszewski will likely take the wide receiver spot, depending in part on who can win the return job. Robinson and Hodgins will likely fight for one spot as well.

The Giants' tight end rotation is in doubt: The job as a tight end is wide open after Darren Waller's retirement.

The Giants retained Daniel Bellinger and Lawrence Cagerdrawn up Theo Johnson and added free agent Chris Manhertz in an attempt to replace Waller. Cager missed this match with a hamstring injury, but the other three played with the first unit in this game. Cager was listed second on the initial depth chart, behind Bellinger.

On the first two drives, Johnson played all 11 personnel snaps, while Bellinger and Manhertz played all 12 personnel snaps. in principle impossible for someone to be a fantasy starting tight end who just plays in one personnel grouping. On the third drive, Johnson played all four 12-personnel snaps while Bellinger and Manhertz split them. Bellinger played two snaps in 11-personnel and Manhertz played one. On the fourth drive, Johnson and Bellinger played the entire drive outside of one play by Johnson in 11-personnel.

There’s still plenty of time for Johnson to emerge as an all-down tight end, but it’s clearly a struggle at this point. The fact that Manhertz is so involved in the league makes it unlikely Johnson plays enough snaps to be a fantasy starter this season unless he plays well.

Craig Reynolds currently holding the RB3 job: Reynolds played every snap for the Lions on the first three drives.

Reynolds has been a part of the Lions running back rotation for the past three seasons. The Lions have three other veterans below him on the depth chart, including Jermar Jefferson, Zonovan Knight And Jake Funkbut they didn't rotate with Reynolds. Jefferson took up most of the second quarter until the fourth-round rookie Sione Vaki started playing.

This leaves Vaki as the only threat to Reynolds, as we typically see rookies start low on the depth chart. Vaki has had some nice runs, but he needs to pass Jefferson on the depth chart before he can pass Reynolds. The third spot is important, because if one of the leading running backs gets injured, the third running back will likely play more snaps. We could see the Lions keep four running backs on the depth chart.

Various comments

