Netherlands wins men's gold with shoot-out win over Germany





What else happens on day 14 of Paris 2024? After that amazing race in the men's 10km marathon swimming event, we still have34 gold medalsto win. They include the4x100m relay finalin athletics, whileKarsten Warholmwill try to be400m hurdles mentitle (9:45 p.m.) against a strong chasing group, includingAlison dos SantosAndRay Benjaminwith a possible world record at stake. Elsewhere,women's beach volleyballholds its medal matches (9:00 p.m., 10:30 p.m.) in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower at theEiffel Tower Stadiumwhich will surely leave a lasting impression on players and fans alike. And themen's footballmatch ends (6:00 PM) at thePrince's Parkhome of Paris Saint-Germain, with hostsFrance in action against neighborsSpain. Breaking – First Olympic medal winners announced For the first time, Olympic medals are awarded in sportsbreakThe .B-girlsThe competition will take place on August 9, with the qualified athletes competing against each other on theCity Park La Concordefrom 4pm. JapaneseB-girl Ayumiwill be aiming to become an Olympic champion at 41, more than double the age of some of her opponents. And she has a good chance, too, having finished first and second in the two Olympic qualifying series. A Japanese double whammy could indeed occur:B-girl Amifinished second and first in those same qualifiers. Table tennis – Ma Long ready to retire There is a changing of the guard intable tennisThe two-time reigning singles championMy longhas not been selected for the singles this time around and as the legend and arguably the greatest athlete of all time prepares to wrap up his career, this could be his last Olympic Games final. Themen's team gold medal match (15:00) will feature the People's Republic of China, who have dominated Olympic table tennis, against Sweden. And Ma remains the figurehead of the team, even as he has been overtaken in the world (and domestic) ranks by Wang ChuqinAndFan Zhendonghis teammates. Ma has already announced that the 2024 World Championships will be his last. Will this also be his last participation in the Olympics? Medal Events Athletics (track and field)

19:30:W 4x100m relay final;19:37:W shot put final;19:47:M 4x100m relay final;20:00:W 400m final;20:13:M final triple jump;20:25:W heptathlon 800m;20:57:W 10,000m final;21:45:M 400m hurdles final Beach volleyball

21:0022:00:W bronze medal competition;22:3023:30:W gold medal match Boxing

21:3021:46:M 71kg final;21:4722:03:W 50kg final;22:3422:50:M 92kg final;22:5123:06:W 66kg final Break

21:1921:40:B-Girls Bronze Medal Battle, Gold Medal Battle Canoe sprint

12:5013:00:W C-2 500m final A;13:1013:20:W K-2 500m final A;13:3013:40:M K-2 500m final A;13:5014:00:M C-1 1000m final A cycling track)

18:0019:09:M sprint final race 1, race 2;18:0918:49:W Madison final;19:3819:43:M sprint final decisive raceif necessary To dive

15:0016:40:W 3m springboard final Football

15:0018:00:W bronze medal competition;18:0021:00:M gold medal competition Hockey

14:0015:45:W bronze medal competition;20:0021:45: W gold medal match Rhythmic gymnastics

14:3016:50:Individual all-round final Sailing

12:13: M kite final Sport climbing

10:1513:14:M Boulder & Lead finals Table tennis

10:0013:00:M team bronze medal match;15:0018:00:M team gold medal match Taekwondo

20:1921:33:W -67kg medal matches;20:3521:52:M -80kg medal matches Volley-ball

16:0018:30:M bronze medal competition Weightlifting

15:0017:08:M 89kg;19:3021:38:Weight 71kg Wrestling

19:3020:05:M freestyle 57kg medal final;20:0520:40:M freestyle 86kg medal final;20:5021:25:W freestyle 57kg final The full day programme can be found here.

