National media cites Michigan State football as one of Michigan's scandals
I'm sure you've all been like me and the Michigan sign theft scandal been watching very closely the past few days. But in case you missed it, the NCAA just confirmed that it was indeed Michigan staffer Connor Stalions on the Central Michigan sideline during Michigan State football’s first game of the season.
Now, you would think that most of the media attention would be focused on Jim Harbaugh and the entire Michigan program, since this is a serious scandal that is unfolding. That is not the case.
Michigan has rightfully received a lot of criticism from the media, but for some unknown reason, Michigan State and Ohio State are now getting all the blame from one mainstream media spokesperson.
Colin Koeherd.
I’m sure most of you have heard of Cowherd, as he hosts a major radio show every day on FS1. I’m a fan of his show myself, but he’s known for hitting home when it comes to Michigan and Jim Harbaugh. And that was the case earlier this week when he criticized Michigan’s two biggest rivals over this scandal instead of the show that actually did something wrong.
“And you know who was really after him (Harbaugh)? Michigan State and Ohio State. They're the ones that got all upset here, when Harbaugh started rolling them.”
–Colin Koeherd
Such an interesting and downright insane thing to say. The fact that Michigan started winning during this scandal is irrelevant (and honestly speaks to the advantage they gained by cheating), but they have proven they did something wrong and that is all that should matter. Yet somehow the blame is being shifted to two programs that rightly accuse their rival of cheating.
But it gets much worse.
“I still don't know what Ohio State's offense is. It's beautiful. It's not physical. I don't know what Michigan State is, other than a giant tire fire. But I know what Harbaugh's teams are, and I know what Jim Harbaugh is.”
–Colin Koeherd
So not only did Cowherd take the blame from Michigan and lay it firmly on MSU and OSU, he's now completely changing the subject to trash both programs. And he's doing it all with the sole purpose of making Harbaugh look innocent.
May I remind you that Harbaugh was suspended three times in an 11-month period. That has to be some kind of record.
But instead of focusing on the real story, Cowherd gave free rein to his bias and went on a verbal rampage against two programs that did nothing wrong.
Cowherd has always been a polarizing figure in the sports media, but this latest example from him is disrespectful and downright embarrassing. Both Michigan State and Ohio State deserve apologies, but unfortunately, they will likely never come from Cowherd or Michigan.
