Sports
North Carolina High School Boys Tennis Recruitment Tracker
HighSchoolOT is compiling a full list of high school boys tennis players from the state of North Carolina who have committed to play at the next level. If you have any additions, please send them to [email protected]. Check out other sports by clicking here.
Please note: Unless injured, a player must play for his or her high school team to be on the list, or be an all-state performer in the past. We keep this list updated throughout the year.
Class of 2026
Division I
n/a
Division II
n/a
Division III
n/a
Class of 2025
Division I
Oliver Narbut, East Chapel Hill UNC
Division II
n/a
Division III
Jet Bilsborrow, Durham Academy Colorado College
Class of 2024
Division I
Gabe Avram, Carmel Christian, South Carolina
Augie Ballantine, New Hanover UNC-Wilmington
Shaurya Bharadwaj, Providence Day Penn
Billy Mac Clement, RS Central Gardner-Webb
Noah McDonald, Charlotte Country Day SMU
Jimin Jung, Green Hope Arizona State
Isaac Szilagyi, Cannon School College of Charleston
Alan Trbonja, Forsyth Country Day UNC-Greensboro
Division II
Brandon Farmer, South Garner Virginia State
Snyder Pearson, Fike Mount Olive
Division III
Owen Akers, Carmel Christian Johns Hopkins
Noah Boyles, Willow Spring Brevard College
Ethan Carlyle, C.B. Aycock Methodist
Dhaivik Chenemilla, Ardrey Kell Stevens
Hayes Gilbert, Cape Fear Academy Swarthmore
Daniel Rohlman, Providence County
JJ Woerner, first Hampden-Sydney flight
|
