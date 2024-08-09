Netherlands beats Germany for gold in men's hockey at the Paris Olympics

COLOMBES, France (AP) A sprinkler went off inexplicably, delaying play for several minutes. A dramatic shootout victory sparked wild celebrations that were briefly interrupted when a skirmish nearly broke out.

The men's Olympic hockey final had a bit of everything. And now the Netherlands has gold for the first time in more than two decades.

Duco Telgenkamp scored the golden goal in the shoot-out and gave the Dutch the World Cup title. Paris Games with a 2-1 victory over Germany. It is the first gold for the Netherlands in men's hockey at the Olympic Games since 2000 and the third in the country's history.

“That's what we've been working on for the last three years: we have a great group of guys and when the hard work pays off, that's the best thing in life,” said coach Jeroen Delmee, who competed in all three championships after winning gold as a player in 1996 and 2000. “As a coach, winning the Olympic final is the best moment in my life.

Telgenkamp dropped his stick after scoring, pumped his chest and glared at German goalie Jean Danneberg as he ran past him. As the Dutch players piled into the corner to celebrate, German Niklas Wellen took offense and began shoving Telgenkamp, ​​leading to a separation between the teams by officials.

Asked what happened, Telgenkamp said: Nothing. We won gold. Very happy. Emotions were high. That's all.

The tensions were a far cry from the confusion nearly an hour earlier when water began spraying the sideline and field 3:28 into the third quarter. Workers rushed to the shower to stop it, and the crowd at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium cheered when the water stopped after about two minutes.

That was crazy, said Seve van Ass from the Netherlands. It was unexpected. Maybe that's one of the last crazy things that happens. It didn't bother us that much, and luckily it only lasted a few minutes.

Perhaps that was all the game needed to turn from a scoreless, defensive battle into a thriller with a dramatic ending. After no goals in the first three quarters, there were two in the first five minutes of the fourth: captain Thierry Brinkman scored on a tap-in after Koen Bijen created the quality chance, and Thies Prinz equalized for Germany 3:20 later on a penalty corner.

In between, German defender Gonzalo Peillat saved the match by hitting the ball in the air with his stick just before it reached the net. The Netherlands had an excellent chance to win in regular time on a penalty corner with 56.1 seconds left, but Jip Janssen shot to the left of the goal.

With the score tied after regulation time, the match went to a shootout where each team had five 8-second chances to score. Brinkman and Thijs van Dam scored and goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak stopped three of the four attempts, one of which was a second chance.

Telgenkamp's goal caused a celebration on the field and in the stands among the many Dutch fans dressed in orange. And the opposite reaction among many German players who lay on the ground with their hands on their heads.

Captain Mats Grambusch said he felt empty and devastated.

Definitely difficult, said teammate Christopher Ruehr. It was an open match. We could have won. But also just a very difficult match, and in the end the shootout is always a bit of luck and the Dutch had more luck today.

The women's team will be looking to sweep the field on Friday night when they face China. No country has won gold medals in hockey since the women's tournament was added to the Games in 1980.

That would be fantastic, said national coach Paul van Ass of the Dutch women, Seve's father. Our family remains close, with or without gold medals. So that is separate, but of course it would be unique if that happened. Let's see.

India got bronze in men's hockey for the second consecutive Olympic Games after beating Spain 2-1 earlier on Thursday. Before Tokyo in 2021, India had not won a medal in the sport since 1980, the last of its eight gold medals.

“We are making history again,” said captain and winning goal scorer Harmanpreet Singh. “It is a big day for India and a big day for hockey.

Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh confirmed after the match that he was retiring at the age of 36.

Everyone asks me, 'Why now?' he said. 'One piece of advice I've gotten in my career is that when you retire, people shouldn't say, 'Why not?' They should ask you, 'Why?' This is the time to take that course.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games