Netherlands beats Germany in shootout for field hockey gold





COLOMBES, France — The Netherlands won gold in men's hockey at the Paris Olympics by beating Germany 2-1 in a shootout on Friday night. The final was briefly postponed after a sprinkler inexplicably came on in the second half. Then a commotion broke out during the post-match festivities. Captain Thierry Brinkman, Thijs van Dam and Duco Telgenkamp scored in the shootout. Dutch players jumped on each other to celebrate, German Niklas Wellen took offense at Telgenkamp's chest-thumping, ran towards him and started pushing him, which led to the teams being separated by officials. The tensions were a far cry from nearly an hour earlier, when water began spraying the sideline and field 3:28 into the third quarter. Workers rushed to the shower to stop it, and the crowd at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium cheered when the water stopped after about two minutes. Perhaps that was all the match needed to turn from a goalless, defensive battle into a thrilling contest with a dramatic ending. Seconds into the fourth quarter, Brinkman gave the Netherlands a 1-0 lead with a tap-in after Koen Bijen sprinted through defenders to score. Another goal almost followed, but German defender Gonzalo Peillat got his stick in the air just before the ball reached the net. Instead of trailing by two points, Thies Prinz equalized for Germany 3:20 after Brinkman had scored, passing Dutch goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak, whom he beat with a penalty corner. With 56.1 seconds left on the clock, the Netherlands had an excellent chance to score from a penalty corner, but Jip Janssen shot wide of the goal. With the score tied after regulation time, the match went to shoot-outs with each team getting five 8-second chances to score. Blaak even had to stop a German player twice for a re-do, after which Telgenkamp's golden goal sparked a celebration on the pitch and among the many orange-clad fans in the stands. It is the first men's hockey title for the Netherlands at the Olympic Games since 2000 and the third in the country's history. The women's team will be going for the sweep against China on Friday night. No country has won a gold medal in field hockey since the women's tournament was added to the Games in 1980. India claimed bronze in men's hockey for the second consecutive Olympic Games after beating Spain 2-1 earlier on Thursday. Before Tokyo 2021, India had not won a medal in the sport since 1980. “We are making history again,” said captain and winning goal scorer Harmanpreet Singh. “It's a big day for India and a big day for hockey.” Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh confirmed after the match that he was retiring at the age of 36. “Everyone asks me, ‘Why now?’” he said. “One piece of advice I’ve gotten in my career is that when you retire, people shouldn’t say, ‘Why not?’ They should ask you, ‘Why?’ This is the right time to take that course.”

