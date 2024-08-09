Wilson and Roger Federer unveil groundbreaking tennis racquet line: the RF Collection





Wilson has announced the launch of the RF Collection, a revolutionary line of tennis equipment inspired, designed and developed in collaboration with Roger Federer. Rooted in legacy, driven by performance and innovated for the future, the collection represents Federer’s profound impact on the game and his unwavering commitment to excellence. The RF Collection by Wilson launches globally on August 8, coinciding with Roger Federer’s birthday. Wilson's partnership with Roger over the past 20 years has been one of the most remarkable relationships in the history of the sport, and we're excited to take it to the next level with the RF Collection, says Jason CollinsGlobal General Manager of Wilson Racquet Sports. This collection has been years in the making, including rigorous racquet testing, design, and collaboration with Roger; we are excited to finally bring it to the court for professionals and future generations of tennis players to continue his everlasting legacy. Roger is a powerful force on the world stage and his influence will undoubtedly continue to drive the sport of tennis and the industry as a whole forward. In 2022, Roger Federer began working with Wilson’s innovation team to create a racquet for his remaining time on tour. The primary goals were to increase the racquet’s speed and maintain his versatile style against heavy baseliners, while retaining a familiar Wilson racquet feel. Despite retiring that year, Roger and Wilson used these insights to develop the RF 01, spending countless hours testing and reviewing designs to create the most premium performance tennis racquet line. This partnership will keep Roger actively involved in tennis, and together with Wilson, continue to grow the sport, with the RF 01 being the first line in this signature collection. I have played with Wilson racquets my entire career and I am excited about the new RF collection that we have created together, says Roger FedererI feel honored that Wilson is continuing my legacy by further innovating the game I love, and I hope the collection inspires today's stars as much as I was inspired when I first picked up a Wilson racquet. The RF collection is a testament to Roger’s illustrious career with Wilson, his lasting influence on the tennis world, and his inspiration to push the game forward. With groundbreaking innovations, iconic design, and elevated performance, this racquet collection is poised to redefine the game. The RF 01 line includes three racquet models, all designed and tested by Federer himself. The collection also includes performance bags and accessories. The RF collection is now available online and in-store at Wilson. For more information, visit Wilson.com and follow @wilson And @wilsontennis on social. *Pros often customize the rackets they use. Racket specifications on approved consumer models may differ from models used by pros for match play.

