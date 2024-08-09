Sports
Paris 2024 Olympics: Indian table tennis coach Constantini aims for consistency for long-term success
Indian table tennis coach Massimo Constantini is very happy with the women's team reaching the quarter-finals on their Olympic debut. He hopes that the table tennis players will be more consistent in their efforts to make an impact at the top level.
Constantini was looking forward to the good performance of the Indian rowers at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.
We never competed in the team competition at the Olympics. The first time we reached the quarterfinals. I get congratulations from all over the world for this achievement, Constantini said Sports star after the end of the Indian campaign in Paris 2024 here.
In general I am very happy. When you play against an opponent who performs better (as is the case against Germany in the quarter-finals), you can only congratulate and wish good luck.
Constantini was optimistic about the potential of the women. We are building a very solid and strong line-up of players. They can all perform at a very high level. Currently we have five women in the top 100.
We are slowly getting a strong team that we can count on in the future. We are number 11 in the world as a team. I want the team to perform consistently at the Olympic Games. Not least. We have to be among the top eight within a year and a half and eventually (try to) be among the top four in (the next) two to three years.
For the men, the situation is a bit different. But still, we have players with a lot of potential. I am talking about Manav Thakkar. Harmeet (Desai) is always a good player, he may have some ups and downs, but I am confident that he can find a way to be consistent. Sathiyan (Gnanasekaran) has proven to be really good. And the new generation is coming. I am confident that India has a bright future.
We need to be there more often. Not just once in a while. We are still in a limbo. We can see the top but we can easily slide down. We need to be consistent in a certain position, get points and win some games because the winning mentality comes from winning, not from losing.
I am confident that we will go there. Especially the men, they felt the lack of guidance in terms of the head coach. Now this problem is solved, that I am in India. And I am really looking forward to great results.
For me, these Olympics were the warm-up. The real achievement will come in 2028. That is my plan. And in between we have so many things. Because we have the Commonwealth Games, which are always important. Asian Games and Asian Championships (are there too).
In 2026 we also have the Youth Olympic Games. We have to prepare one good boy, one good girl. So we have so many things to prepare.
The Italian hoped his plans would help the players.
What was missing, what was missing was a plan. So the players had to plan their activities themselves, their training with the personal coaches and so on. My job is also to give a good path for each member of the team. Or, let's say the core of the team. The first top six players. Maybe men and women and think about the youth as well.
Constantini said that with the continued support of all stakeholders, he hopes to make a difference in the coming years.
