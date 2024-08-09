School bus carrying Rome High School football team crashes, injuring multiple students





A Rome High School bus carrying student-athletes returning from a football game overturned on a rural road Thursday evening. The crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. along Highway 101 near Doc Moates Road and Old Rome Road, about 2 miles northwest of Aragon. According to residents in the area, the bus and another vehicle were involved in an accident, causing the bus to overturn and hit an electricity pole. The other vehicle ended up on an embankment. Joshua Sutherland was just about to go to bed when he heard a loud bang in front of his house. “There was a bus pulled over, I dropped everything and ran over to get the bus driver out,” Sutherland said. He called the situation “total chaos” as he worked to get the students out safely. A school bus carrying the Rome High School football team was involved in a crash on State Route 101 near Doc Moates Road just northwest of Aragon on August 9, 2024. (Douglas Sutherland) Officials at Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center said 15 patients — three adults and 12 students — were transported to the hospital. All were treated and released. “There were a lot of cuts, lacerations or bruises. I think one of them broke his ankle or something. The other one hurt his shoulder,” Sutherland said. According to Georgia Power, more than 500 customers were left without power due to the crash. The accident closed all lanes for several hours while emergency services investigated and cleared the scene. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident. Rome City schools hit by school bus crash According to Rome City schools, all students and staff were present at 11:15 pm The school district released an update around 11:45 p.m. that stated: “All buses are back on their way to Rome High School.” Rockmart High School offers prayers after school bus crash The team was present at Rockmart High School for a practice match between the two schools. The Polk County District Schools released the following statement after the crash: “Polk School District extends our thoughts and prayers to the student-athletes and staff of Rome High School who were involved in a bus accident following Thursday night's practice game at Rockmart High School. Please join us in sending well wishes to all involved.” The Rockmart Touchdown Club expressed those feelings on Facebookto write: “Prayers for the coaches, players, bus driver and everyone involved at Rome High School.” The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

