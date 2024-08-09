Sports
LSU Football signs coveted safety CJ Jimcoily
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff have received a commitment from Nashville (Tennessee) Lipscomb Academy safety CJ Jimcoily, he announced Thursday afternoon.
The four-star prospect in the 2025 cycle chose the Tigers over Stanford, Tennessee and Alabama after narrowing his list to four finalists weeks ago.
Now the Bayou Bengals have acquired the 6-foot-1, 205-pound player, who immediately forms an important link in the future of the defensive backline.
Jimcoily, who is the No. 2 safety in the 2025 draft alongside Destrehan (La.) star Jhase Thomas, can be deployed in a myriad of ways by defensive coordinator Blake Baker.
He is going to be huge and could be deployed in the new STAR role as a hybrid safety/linebacker and the program is eager to see the immense potential he reaches.
Jimcoily had the Stanford Cardinal at the top of his list, but this time it ultimately came down to relationships with the LSU staff, particularly safeties coach Jake Olsen.
Jimcoily is a workhorse in the classroom and boasts a 4.0+ GPA, while Stanford has made huge strides in his recruiting in that team, but LSU offered him a plan that gives him the opportunity to thrive both on and off the court.
Jimcoily made several visits to LSU, Tennessee, Alabama and Stanford this summer, causing quite a stir.
When it came to LSU, there were pieces that made sense for the program to win. Jimcoily's father grew up in the New Orleans area and he still has family in Louisiana. For the Bayou Bengals program, it became a huge advantage down the stretch.
With the July recruiting season in full swing last month, the coveted safety had time to consider his options before going public.
Now he's one of LSU's third-best recruits, having made the 20th commitment.
Jimcoily is the first 2025 candidate to make a public commitment decision, but there's another out-of-state candidate to keep an eye on: Tight end Mike Tyler.
After spending the summer camping with the Tigers, the program was impressed with the 6-foot-3, 225-pound player, eventually inviting him to town for the Bayou Splash event in late July.
Tyler is a name to watch as his recruitment nears its conclusion in the coming weeks. A player the program has been pushing for, they have been ramping up the pressure of late.
Tyler currently holds offers from over 20 programs, including LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Wake Forest.
LSU wants to sign the player from Columbia, South Carolina, despite already having a commitment from Louisiana's top tight end, J.D. LaFleur.
As it stands now, the goal is to have a two-man roster of tight ends by 2025, with Tyler and LaFleur completing the team.
Tyler just finished a stellar junior season, hauling in 33 receptions for 543 yards and seven touchdowns for his program.
He is a dynamic offensive weapon and has shown the ability to play both as a receiving and blocking tight end, and expectations are high as he enters his senior year.
As it stands, the Tigers are pushing for his services withLSU Tigers on SI Now Predict Tyler to Ultimately Become a Part of LSU Recruiting Class of 2025better sooner than later.
Tyler, the No. 3 seed in the U.S. class, would join a group of stars who have a chance to become No. 1 before it's all said and done.
