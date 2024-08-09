France beats Japan for bronze in men's table tennis team





Seventeen-year-old French star player and world number five Felix Lebrun won two singles matches, including the deciding match, as the host nation defeated Japan 3-2 in the men's team table tennis bronze medal match at the Olympic Games in Paris on Friday. After Japan lost the opening doubles match and the first singles match at the South Paris Arena, Shunsuke Togami defeated Lebrun's older brother Alexis 11-8, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9 to avoid elimination. Frenchman Felix Lebrun (left) celebrates his victory over Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto in the second match of the men's table tennis tournament at the Paris Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris on August 9, 2024. (Kyodo) The top-ranked Japanese player, world number 9 Tomokazu Harimoto, who lost the first singles match after twice being a game up against Felix Lebrun, leveled the score by beating Simon Gauzy 11-8, 8-11, 11-8, 14-12. With the home crowd growing increasingly boisterous as the match progressed, the younger Lebrun brother returned to the rankings to defeat left-handed Japanese Hiroto Shinozuka, ranked 42nd, 11-7, 11-7, 12-14, 13-11 to secure France a place on the podium. “My opponent is higher ranked, so I came in focused to really give everything I can do,” Shinozuka said. “I was able to execute about 90 percent of my attacking techniques.” Related news: Olympics: Japan men outlast Sweden, miss table tennis team final Olympics: Japanese table tennis teams reach semi-finals in Paris

