Sports
NFL on Peacock: Which Platforms Do You Need to Watch Football This Year?
If you've been counting down the days until the NFL returns, you can stop counting.
Preparations for the 2024 season begin tonight with two games and another three tomorrow, including the New York Giants host Detroit Lions.
The New York Jets host Washington Commanders on saturday.
But if you want to be in shape for the regular season before the season kicks off on September 5, you'll need to improve your streaming platform.
The National Football League will broadcast most of its 2024 preseason games on the streaming network, NFL+and offer a variety of regular season games on platforms such as Netflix, NFL+, Amazon Prime and Peacock.
Here's the full streaming schedule for the 2024 NFL season and how much a monthly subscription will cost you.
NFL to air most 2024 week one preseason games on NFL+
The first week of the NFL Preseason Schedule 2024 including Eagles-Ravens, Detroit Lions-NY Giants, Houston Texans-Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders-NY Jets will be broadcast exclusively on the NFL Network and stream on NFL+.
When does NFL start on Amazon?
Nearly every NFL team, including the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers, will have at least one Thursday night football game on Amazon Prime.
Here's the Amazon Prime lineup for the 2024 NFL season:
- Pre-season match Thursday August 22:Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 2 – September 12:Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
- Week 3 – September 19:New England Patriots at New York Jets
- Week 4 – September 26:Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
- Week 5 – Oct 3:Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
- Week 6 – 10 Oct.:San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
- Week 7 – Oct 17:Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints
- Week 8 – Oct 24:Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
- Week 9 – Oct 31:Houston Texans at New York Jets
- Week 10 – Nov. 7:Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
- Week 11 – Nov. 14:Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 12 Nov. 21:Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
- Week 13 (Black Friday) – Friday November 29:Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 14 – 5 Dec:Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
- Week 15 – 12 Dec:Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
- Week 16 – 19 Dec:Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 17 – 26 Dec:Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears
A Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month.
NFL on Peacock
The NFL will stream the Friday, September 6, “First Friday” game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles playing in the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil exclusively on Peacock.
A Peacock membership costs $7.99 per month.
NFL on Netflix
The NFL will stream two games on Christmas Day exclusive on Netflix.
The games feature back-to-back Super Bowl champions Kansans City Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens against the Houston Texans.
A monthly subscription to Netflix starts at $6.99 per month.
Off-market games on NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket
NFL+ and NFL Sunday Tickets are your only two options if you want to see your favorite team from outside your market play every week.
A NFL+ membership costs $6.99; an NFL+ Premium membership costs $14.99 per month.
A NFL Sunday Ticket subscriptionwhich streams exclusively on YouTube, costs $449 per year.
Damon C. Williams is a Philadelphia-based journalist who covers trending topics in the Mid-Atlantic region.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/2024/08/08/nfl-on-peacock-2024-nfl-streaming-schedule/74724769007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- NFL on Peacock: Which Platforms Do You Need to Watch Football This Year?
- The Harris-Trump debate is already shaping up to be another historic turning point in an extraordinary campaign.
- men's team gold medal table tennis match-Xinhua
- Hong Kong business community studies spirit of President Xi's reply letter to Hong Kong entrepreneurs
- Can Keir Starmer's relationship with the civil service be permanently reset?
- Jokowi receives Sudanese foreign minister at palace, this was discussed
- Buffett's company Berkshire currently holds more short-term U.S. Treasuries than the Federal Reserve
- CNN talks to the UK community after the riots
- Portuguese former Real Madrid defender Pepe retires from football | Football News
- France beats Japan for bronze in men's table tennis team
- Bodycams were hit by police with fireworks during the riots
- Jokowi's fate in Prabowo's hands?