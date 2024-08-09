County cricket: One-Day Cup semi-final places still very much up for grabs | Cricket

1) Pollock and co in swimming

Somerset, Hampshire, Worcestershire and Derbyshire are all eight points above Group A in the One-Day Cup, with the winners going straight through to the semi-finals and the second and third-placed teams playing off for the other spot. Worcestershire will fancy their chances, though. Their win over Kent should give them a blueprint for their final three games.

A very inexperienced bowling unit (55 List A matches between six of them) had done well to restrict the visitors to 259 all out and, after Duckworth-Lewis-Stern had done their job, Worcestershire set about chasing 259 from 48 overs. The openers? Gareth Roderick (116 List A matches) and Ed Pollock (39), followed by Rob Jones (41) and captain, Jake Libby (35). Only 27 runs were needed after Kent’s attack had come through that quartet and a comfortable victory followed.

2) Moore is no less

The eye-catching Group A match showed why 50-overs cricket is the favourite white-ball format for many cricket fans.

Invited to bat at Taunton, the home side recovered from 20 for two with a couple of fifties from Andrew Umeed and Josh Thomas and a couple of 80s from James Rew and captain Sean Dickson. The question in rebuilding is always how to spread the risk, with 89 scored from the last seven overs and the fifth wicket falling with just seven balls to go, had the home side abandoned the charge too late?

Such questions seemed redundant when Derbyshire captain Samit Patel was out at fifth man with 227 to come in 30 overs. But Anuj Dal is a handy man to have at No 7 and David Lloyd, on the other hand, has been playing these games for a decade. They put on 145 to keep the visitors in with a chance, but it took 36 from 20 balls from 17-year-old Harry Moore to secure victory with nine out.

3) Gorvin Brings Glam Victory

With five wins and no result, Group B leaders Glamorgan have one foot in the knockout stages, but that is only thanks to a narrow win over Sussex at The Gnoll in a thrilling clash.

All-rounder Dan Douthwaite doesn't always get the ball in his hands, but his four for 44 from the sixth bowler's position left the Welsh county favourites at the innings break, 201 runs a target. With 50 overs to bowl, Sussex knew they could only win by taking 10 wickets, a perfect formation for those in the know.

Wickets were falling regularly and 58 were still needed when Douthwaite was out as seventh man, Sussex favourites for probably the first time in the match. That said, Billy Root and Timm van der Gugten have been there before and they spent 10 cautious overs to increase the score to 38. They couldn't hold on and the final pair, Andy Gorvin and Jamie McIlroy, needed 14 to secure victory.

Gorvin had scored 37 runs in his 15 List A games and McIlroy 27 in his 11 matches before that. Cricket, however, abhors too much specialism and demands that players who barely fit into a club's first XI as batsmen score crucial runs in the closing stages, which they did.

Andy Gorvin bowls for Glamorgan against Nottinghamshire. Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

4) Bears roar in Group B

Warwickshire share the same near-perfect record as Glamorgan and therefore also hold a five-point lead over fourth-placed Nottinghamshire in Group B.

Their narrow victory came against a brave Surrey XI who were still chasing their first win of the season, but their big stars (as is the case in other counties of course) were unable to attend.

Chris Benjamin, who was praised by Kevin Pietersen for his great performances during his breakthrough season at Birmingham Phoenix, was on hand for the Bears, with his 75 for 51 helping the home side to a respectable 311 for nine.

Dom Sibley's 149 at over a run a ball anchored Surrey's reply, but when Ben Geddes fell for 62, much depended on one of the experienced trio of Rory Burns, Ben Foakes and Cameron Steel to stick with the former England opener. They could manage only 20 between them and the all-conquering red-ball county would be one boundary short.

5) Seizure of the week

After five defeats from five, you don’t want to see a scoreboard reading 25 for two while your captain walks past you with a brief stroke of luck as you make your way into the middle. With 44 overs in front of you, is it a chance to build an innings or just more hours on the shelf?

On the other hand, he’s a mate from the club and England Under-19s, but he’s making his debut and at 18 he’s only a few years older than you. You catch the eye of Mark Stoneman on the pitch, he’s older than both of you put together, you remind yourself that you’re both there because you’re good enough.

Opener Keshana Fonseka would make Lancashire’s second top score (42) in a losing cause against Middlesex, but the youngster would bat through the innings, trying to hit a six off the last ball, his 88 holding a fragile team together. As was noted about another 16-year-old some 30 miles west of Old Trafford, remember the name Rocky Flintoff.

6) Bowler of the week

Dominic Kelly might have wondered whether he would ever make the breakthrough. Three internationals (Mohammad Abbas, Kyle Abbott and Brad Wheal) had taken out the top order and even Felix Organ was preferred by the captain. But the batter who bowled had just been hit for consecutive sixes by Derbyshire's Brooke Guest and, bingo, that's when the teenager got his chance.

Anuj Dal continued the aggression by taking a two and a four from Kelly's first two balls, but the 18-year-old hit the stumps with the next ball and soon caught the dangerous Ross Whiteley. He finished the match with a walk-off hat-trick. Hampshire have the win; Kelly have the ball.