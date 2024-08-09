2024 Olympics: Horrible action by Dutch hockey player leads to ugly scenes after gold medal match





The Netherlands won gold in the men's hockey final on Friday morning (AEDT) by beating their German rivals 3-1 in a dramatic shootout after the match had ended in a 1-1 draw. But their gold medal win was overshadowed by a poor act of sportsmanship from Dutchman Duco Telgenkamp, ​​who decided to taunt the losing side's goalie instead of the Olympic Games triumph with his teammates. After firing the winning penalty past German goalkeeper Jean-Paul Danneberg, Telgenkamp opted to approach the distraught German on the ground to calm him down, while the rest of his team ran towards their adoring supporters. His inexplicable actions resulted in a scuffle as the German side intervened. Telgenkamp was then seen putting his hand on the throat of German star Niklas Wellen after he came to defend his goalkeeper. After the Dutch defeated their German rivals 3-1 in a dramatic shootout, Jean-Paul Danneberg got in the face of the German keeper, leading to unpleasant scenes after regular time. Image: Getty The ugly post-match scenes soured what was the Dutch team's first Olympic gold medal for men's hockey in 24 years. And hockey fans were quick to condemn the player's actions on social media, saying they were disappointed by the lack of sportsmanship. Bad, bad sportsmanship from the Dutch here. That really doesn't have to happen after winning gold. What a great #hockey tournament, I find it annoying that it ends with this kind of lame stuff.photo.twitter.com/wyQZUxtuMa Emily K. Reinwald (@EmilyKReinwald) August 8, 2024 H went from hero to zero. Instead of moments of joy, this scene will forever tarnish this victory. You are absolutely right, this is not the Olympic spirit! Joris Springer (@JorisTheWise) August 8, 2024 Imagine you win the gold medal and the first thing that comes to your mind is to challenge the opponent. And in doing so, tarnish your own victory. How small is that? crafter (@k2twoi) August 8, 2024 As a Dutch person I am ashamed Oscar van Strijp (@Oscarvanstrijp) August 8, 2024 I just watched the highlights of the Germany-Netherlands hockey game. There is winning with grace, and there is winning with absolutely no sportsmanship. Telgenkamp may be young, but he still has a lot to learn. Embarrassing of the Dutch.#OlympicGames photo.twitter.com/2zQ5eRCRE3 Dr. Dolittle (@DocDoLi) August 8, 2024 After Telgenkamp cooled down, he apologized for his celebration, but blamed Danneberg's pre-match comments – in which the German claimed the Dutch were afraid of him – for his actions. “In hindsight, I shouldn't have gone up to him. I regret that. I apologize as well,” he said. “I should have let it go and it wasn't very smart. But it's also kind of the nature of the beast. I can be very down to earth, but I can also let myself go. Is that part of it? “He affected me personally. Sport is not a business, it doesn't take much to be provoked. That's how I go into the match. I felt a little insulted.” The ugly scenes after the match meant that the Dutch team could no longer win its first Olympic gold medal in 24 years. Image: Getty The German side also didn't do much to settle their rivalry after the match, with forward Christopher Ruhr saying his team deserved to win the match and calling the Dutch's gold medal victory “luck.” “We deserved to win the gold medal. It was an incredibly exciting match that ended in a shootout,” Ruhr said. “The Dutch team was lucky today, but our overall performance was strong. I think it's phenomenal that we've reached two finals at major sporting events and won major knockout matches.” Netherlands beats Germany in exciting match The ugly scenes after the final score spoiled what was supposed to be a high-quality final between the two best teams in the world. The Dutch took the lead through Thierry Brinkman, who chipped one over the German keeper. And the Dutch almost doubled their lead with just 11 minutes to go, but defender Gonzalo Peillat spectacularly cleared a close-range shot off the line. Germany equalized seconds later when Thies Prinz saved a failed short corner to score and send the match to penalties. The shootout was a nail-biter and tense affair, as the first five shuffles of the shootout were saved. RELATED: Brinkman and Thijs van Dam then broke the chains by scoring for the Dutch, while Justus Weigand scored for Germany. Telgenkamp – the youngest player in the Netherlands selection – then stepped up and scored the winning penalty, finding the net on his reverse.

