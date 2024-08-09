I am fine and fit: Vinod Kambli tells his closest friends | Cricket News





Troubled by a video of him struggling to walk, Couto Brothers visited former India batsman

MUMBAI: A video that recently went viral, in which a former Indian cricket star Vinod Kambli has difficulty walking, which has left many cricket fans in a state of dismay. Deeply concerned about Kambli's condition, which has not been great for a few years, two of his good old cricket friends – school classmate Ricky and his brother, First-Class umpire Marcus Couto visited the 52-year-old on Thursday at his fifth-floor apartment of the Jewel Cooperative Society in Bandra.

To the relief of Coutos and Kambli's many well-wishers, the former left-handed batsman, who played 17 Tests (1,084 runs) and 104 ODIs (2,477 runs), said he is “fit and fine”.

In a video they shot in his fifth-floor flat at the Jewel Cooperative Society (home to many former Mumbai and India cricketers), when quizzed by Marcus about his condition, Kambli said, “I am fine,” and gave a thumbs-up. “By the grace of God, I am surviving. I am fit and fine. I am ready to bat at number 3 (just kidding). I am hitting the spinners outside the pitch, like we used to play in Shivaji Park!”

The Couto brothers had a great time at the Kambli place of residence. Marcus described their emotional meeting as follows: “We went to meet him for 10 minutes, but ended up staying with him for almost five hours. While we spent most of the day with his family, we had a home-made lunch and tea, all lovingly prepared by his wife Andrea.”

“We reminisced about some of his best knocks – how he braved the fearsome West Indian currents in the 1990s, how he attacked Shane Warne (in Sharjah in 1994), and listened to songs. He was in a cheerful mood during our stay at his house and entertained us by singing old Hindi film songs! Although he has some health problems, he did not seem as fat as he looks in the video, and looked quite fit. He also ate well. He told us, 'I am fine and fit.' When we asked him about the video, he said it was from a few weeks ago. At that time, he had gone downstairs to buy something, and suddenly felt dizzy, but it was not like he was drunk or anything,” the 53-year-old explained.

“He was giving batting tips to his son, Cristiano, who like his father is left-handed. Andrea was helping the kids with their homework,” Marcus said. The pair then had Kambli talking to some of his friends, including his former teammate Abey Kuruvilla who is now BCCI GM, Ajinkya Naik, the president of the Mumbai Cricket Association and former Mumbai captain Shishir Hattangadi.

“There was talk of a leak through the ceiling of his apartment, but the family seems to be accepting it in a sporting manner,” said Marcus.

Incidentally, it was Marcus who played a major role in telling the world about the famous 664-run collaboration between Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli in 1988. Shortly after this collaboration, Marcus approached the illustrious statisticians Anandji Dossa and Sudhir Vaidya, before another well-known statistician, Mohandas Menon, finally determined that this was a world record collaboration.

Ironically, Marcus' brother Ricky, who also visited Kambli on Thursday, was the 12th man for the Shardashram Vidyamandir school team, for whom Tendulkar and Kambli had that record combination in that match.

