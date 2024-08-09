Tennis represented at ITA National Summer Championships





MEMPHIS, Tennessee. Baylor's tennis programs will be well represented at the ITA National Summer Championships, held August 10-13 at the Leftwich Tennis Center in Memphis, Tennessee. Baylor's tennis programs will be well represented at the ITA National Summer Championships, held August 10-13 at the Leftwich Tennis Center in Memphis, Tennessee. Oskar Broström Poulsen Marko Miladinivo, Sierra Berries , Kennedy Gibbs , Zuzanna Kubacha And Lauren Littell will compete at the Blues' home stadium and will attempt to win a host of awards, including ITA All-American Wild Cards. The singles and doubles champions receive wildcards into the main draw, while the finalists receive wildcards into one of the largest qualifying tournaments for the NCAA Fall Individual Championships, held at Baylor University. Additional prizes include USTA Pro Circuit wild cards and a total prize pool of $20,000. Poulsen and Miladinovi will both compete in the men's open doubles and singles events. Both male tennis athletes earned their spots last summer when Poulsen won Week 2 of the ITA Summer Masters Series, while Miladinovi captured the ITA Summer Circuit Title in Fort Worth. “I'm really excited to compete at the ITA National Summer Championship,” Miladinovi said. “I've been in Waco with Oskar for a month and a half now. Our coaches had a really good program for us and a vision of what we needed to do to get better! We trained really hard and improved a lot, so I'm really excited to see how that hard work translates to competition. Whoever wins the doubles or singles event gets a wildcard into the All American main draw in the fall, so that's awesome! I want to go there and compete as hard as I can for Baylor and show how much work I've been putting in all summer! Oskar and I play doubles, which is awesome, and I'm really excited to play doubles with him!” Kubacha, Gibbs and Berry each battle through the singles bracket, while Berry/Gibbs and Kubacha/Littell play together for the doubles draw. Gibbs earned automatic qualification with a finals finish in the Waco Masters Series, while Berry was a semifinalist. Elsewhere in College Station, Kubacha won the singles title for a ticket to nationals, and Littell was a finalist in the singles consolation pool. “Winning in College Station was really exciting because I haven't played a lot of tournaments since the spring season ended,” Kubacha said. “I went through it with joy and gratitude, and I really think that's what helped me do so well. I really enjoy being on the court and I can't wait to compete again at the summer national championships. It's really exciting that so many Bears qualified so we can represent Baylor and our team well, in addition to supporting each other.” The road to collegiate tennis national championships runs through Waco, as Baylor will host the NCAA Individual and Team National Championships in 2024 and 2025. For the first time, the NCAA committee has decided to split the individual and team championships between the fall and spring semesters. The 2024 individual championships are scheduled for November 19-24, 2024, while the team tournaments will be held from May 15-24, 2025. For all information about the ITA National Summer Championships, click here. – BaylorBears.com –

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://baylorbears.com/news/2024/8/9/mens-tennis-tennis-represented-at-ita-national-summer-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos