Men's Hockey Announces Nine Newcomers for 2024-25

SCHENECTADY, ​​NY Coach of the Union College men's hockey team Jos Hauge announced the nine new recruits for the 2024-25 season on Friday. The class includes two transfer students and seven freshmen. Representing six states and two Canadian provinces, there are six forwards, two defensemen and one goalie joining the program.

“This is a group that will complement the strong team we are so excited to return to,” said head coach Jos Hauge “All nine of these players will have an impact on the ice and are great people off the rink as well. We expect them to come in and help raise the standard of the program.”

Riley Brueck 6-2 190 Forward Shots: Left Chesterfield, Mo. Sioux City Musketeers (USHL)

Before the Union: Split between the Sioux City Musketeers (USHL) and the Oklahoma Warriors (NAHL) during the 2023–24 season, scoring nine points (2-7-9) in 33 games for the Musketeers, appearing in eight playoff games. Appearing in 13 games for the Warriors, scoring 13 points (5-6-11). Playing the 2022–23 season with the Musketeers, scoring three points (0-3-3) in 24 games.

Hauge op Brueck: ““Riley is a tough player who plays the game the right way. He's a valuable player and we expect him to contribute from day one.”

Why Union: “I was impressed by the environment and the people I met while visiting the campus. I also chose Union because of the academic value, athletics, and history of the school.”

Lucas Buzziol 6-0 205 Forward Shots: Right Mississauga, Ontario Alberni Valley Bulldogs (BCHL)

Before the Union: Played in 47 games as assistant captain for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs (BCHL), recording 27 points (8-19-27), scoring nine points (4-5-9) in 18 playoff games, played the 2022-23 season with the Milton Menace (OJHL), recording 54 points (23-31-54) in 45 games and scoring eight points (2-6-9) in nine playoff games.

Hauge on Buzziol: “Buzziol plays a tough 200-foot game. He's a center that can play in all situations for us. He's very good on the face-off dot and prides himself on being able to play in all areas.”

Why Union: “I chose Union because when I visited I was blown away by the campus and the hockey program. The coaches and staff were all great and welcomed me into the team. All of these factors influenced my decision to attend Union College.”

David Side 6-4 200 Defensive Shots: Left St-Bruno-de-Montarville, Quebec Steinbach Pistons (MJHL)

Before the Union: Played the last three seasons for the Steinbach Pistons (MJHL), appeared in 52 games with 40 points (7-33-40) in the 2023-24 season, appeared in 15 playoff games with eight points (0-8-8), recorded four points (0-4-4) in 31 games and three points (0-3-3) in 15 playoff games in 2022-23.

Stack up Side: “He comes to the Manitoba League from Steinbach and has a history of winning. He is a tall, athletic defenseman who can contribute both offensively and defensively.”

Why Union: “I chose Union because of the special education we receive there and the opportunity to play in a great hockey program.”

Parker Lindauer 5-11 180 Forward Shots: Left Madison, Wisc. University of Maine (HEA)

Before the Union: Skated two seasons for Maine (HEA), appeared in 16 games as a sophomore and scored his first collegiate point, a goal, against Northeastern (Feb. 23), recorded his first collegiate assist at Vermont (March 2), appeared in 15 games as a freshman and made his collegiate debut against Quinnipiac (Oct. 22). … played for the Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL) and Tri-City Storm in the 2021-22 season.

Hauge about Lindauer: “Parker is a transfer from Maine and played in the NCAA tournament last year. He is an extremely hard worker and will help us make strides in ECAC Hockey.”

Why Union: “I had the opportunity to play against Union last year and saw the culture that the team brought to that game. I see so much potential in this team and it will only get better each year with this coaching staff. I am also excited about the brand new facilities that have already started. Outside of hockey, Union offers incredible academic programs that I can fall back on when my hockey career is over.”

Lucas Massie 6-1 185 Goaltender Shoots: Left Claremont, California Lincoln Stars (USHL)

Before the Union: Played in 27 games over the past two seasons with the Lincoln Stars (USHL), compiling a 7-12-2 record with an .879 save percentage and 3.76 GAA. Played in 23 games in the 2022-23 season, compiling a 12-6-1 record with an .898 save percentage and 2.89 GAA. Played in one playoff game.

Hauge on Massie: “Lucas is an athletic goalie who has played for the Lincoln Stars for the past two seasons. We expect him to come on, get ice time and make our team better.”

Why Union: “Attending and playing for Union felt like an incredible opportunity for me to grow as a hockey player and as a person. The coaching staff and their dedication to growth and professionalism, the facilities and resources available to students, the rich history of the school, and the prestigious academic programs were all huge draws for me and made the decision easy.”

Brendan Miles 5-10 180 Defensive Shots: Right Farmington Hills, Michigan. University of Michigan (Big Ten)

Before the Union: Played 11 games in two seasons for the University of Michigan. Made his college debut on January 27, 2023 against Penn State as part of the 2023 Big Ten Championship team. Played two seasons for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs (NAHL).

Hauge on Miles: “Brendan is a transfer from Michigan. He is a fluid defender who can join the rush and add to our offense. He adds another veteran to our D-core.”

Why Union: “I chose to transfer to Union because of the incredible coaching staff, hockey facilities and team as a whole. The education is also second to none.”

Ben Muthersbaugh 6-0 190 Forward Shots: Left Gilford, NH Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL)

Before the Union: Played in 30 games for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL), recording 16 points (9-7-16). Played the 2022-23 season with the New Jersey Jr. Titans (NAHL), skating in 58 games with 40 points (21-19-40). Skated in three playoff games, recording three points (3-0-0).

Hauge on Muthersbaugh: ““Ben had an injury that kept him out for the first half of last season, but exploded in the second half of the season. He has a big shot that will give goalies in college hockey problems. He has the ability to score like a freshman.”

Why Union: “I chose Union because of the close-knit community on a relatively small campus and the fact that I am part of the historic hockey program.”

Connor Smit 5-10 185 Forward shots: Right Hugo, Min. Oklahoma Warriors (NAHL)

Before the Union: The 2023–24 season was split between the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL) and the Oklahoma Warriors (NAHL). They skated in 32 games for the RoughRiders, recording 13 points (5-8-13). They played in 15 regular season games for the Warriors, recording 11 points (4-7-11). They played in three playoff games, recording one point (0-1-1). The Warriors spent the 2022–23 season with the RoughRiders, playing in 10 games, recording six points (2-4-6).

Hauge on Smith: ““Connor will make our lineup faster. He plays the game with a lot of speed and we expect him to have an attacking impact.”

Why Union: “I chose Union because of the opportunity for a top-level education, along with a great culture in the hockey program. I feel like Union is a good fit for me because I can grow as a person/athlete and I am pushed to be better every day.”

Signed Sutton 5-9 170 Forward Shots: Left Hortonville, Wisc. Oklahoma Warriors (NAHL)

Before the Union: Played in 56 games in 2023-24 with the Oklahoma Warriors for the last two seasons, recording 55 points (22-33-55) as an assistant captain, played in three playoff games and scored one goal, played in 60 regular season games in 2022-23, recording 64 points (24-40-64), played in nine playoff games, recording 11 points (5-6-11) to help the Warriors win the Robertson Cup.

Hauge on Sutton: “Drew is an extremely smart centerman who plays an intellectual game. He is a dominant player in junior hockey and we are excited to add him to our lineup.”

Why Union: “Union offers a unique combination of athletic and academic opportunities that you won't find anywhere else. Hockey and school are two things that I take very seriously and am passionate about. That made Union a great destination for me.”

Union fans will get their first look at the 2024-25 team on October 5 in an exhibition game against Providence College at Messa Rink.