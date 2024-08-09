England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)





The England Lions' 12-man squad has been announced for the four-match series against Sri Lanka at Visit Worcestershire New Road. Kasey Aldridge, Lyndon James, Ollie Price and James Rew will join a stronger squad after all being part of the England Lions during the winter. England's under-19 men's quartet of Farhan Ahmed, Eddie Jack, Ben McKinney and Hamza Shaikh are also in the mix following the Young Lions' recent home series against Sri Lanka. Gloucestershire's Zaman Akhter, a graduate of the South Asian Cricket Academy, earns his first call-up to the Lions, with the match kicking off on Wednesday 14 August. 12-man selection of the English Lions Farhan Ahmed (Nottinghamshire)

Zaman Akhter (Gloucestershire)

Kasey Aldridge (Somerset)

Josh Hull (Leicestershire)

Eddie Jack (Hampshire)

Lyndon James (Nottinghamshire)

Ben McKinney (Durham)

Ollie Price (Gloucestershire)

James Rew (Somerset)

Hamza Shaikh (Warwickshire)

Ajeet Singh Dale (Gloucestershire)

Rob Yates (Warwickshire) England Mens Performance Director, Ed Barney, said: We have selected an exciting squad which offers a balance of exceptionally high potential cricketers and proven performers. This selection follows the First-Class County match earlier in the summer, where some of the brightest talents shone against the West Indies. I am confident that we will continue to see these players enjoy, grow and excel on the international stage, for some this will be their first time playing for the England Lions. England Lions head coach Mike Yardy said: “It's a great opportunity for the selected players to compete individually and as a team against an international opponent.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ecb.co.uk/news/4078900/england-lions-name-squad-for-sri-lanka-tour-game The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos