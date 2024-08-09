Hoover Alabama high school football coaches Drew Gilmer and Adam Helms resign amid video controversy





Two Alabama high school football coaches have resigned over inappropriate behavior that circulated on social media, including staff members allegedly thrusting their hips into players’ faces during practice. Head coach Drew Gilmer and defensive coordinator Adam Helms have resigned from their positions with the Hoover High School football team after initially being placed on administrative leave, the school district announced Thursday during a special school board meeting. In one of the videos, obtained by WBRC, a coach was caught driving his hips into a player's face on the ground, while another coach ripped off another player's helmet after a tackle during a practice. The second video showed a coach sprinting across the field and ripping the helmet off another player's head as the high school player fell to the ground during a practice drill. Hoover High School head coach Drew Gilmer and defensive coordinator Adam Helms resigned on Thursday. WBC 6 This has nothing to do with him being a good coach on the field. It has everything to do with what was depicted in the video in a case that has once again caused an uproar and concern not only in Alabama, but throughout the sports industry as a whole,” said state Rep. Juandalyn Givan (D-Jefferson), according to the outlet. According to the outlet, the school district has not confirmed who the coaches in the videos were. In one of the videos, a coach is seen thrusting his hips into the face of a player who is lying on the ground, while another coach rips the helmet off a player who has made a tackle during a practice. WBRC 6/YouTube The second video showed a coach sprinting across the field during a practice and ripping off a player's helmet as the student fell to the ground. The coach then threw the helmet to the ground. “The past few days have been extremely troubling for many of our varsity football players, coaches and the overall Hoover Community,” Hoover Schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox said in a press release obtained by WBRC. “The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priorities. “We have high expectations of our employees and students. Right now, our focus is on supporting our football players and coaching staff.” Givan, who represents the players in the videos, claims the 17-year-old player “was subjected to an experience that no child should ever have to go through, regardless of whether it's on the playing field.” AL.com reported. On Wednesday, the school district announced that offensive coordinator Chip English will become the interim head coach of the team, which opens its season on Aug. 24 in Miami, Florida. Alabama Rep. Juandalyn Givan, who represents the players in the videos, questioned why it “took so long” for the coaches to resign. WBC 6 Hoover police say they are investigating the incidents captured on the videos. Several student-athletes on the team supported the coaches after they were suspended. “We love Coach Gilmer and Coach Helms! Just ask any player on the roster. They've done a lot for us and the Hoover program,” said one the student said on social media. “If the players want him as our coach, we should be able to keep him! He may coach something else, but that's why he wins!” On Wednesday, the school district announced that offensive coordinator Chip English will become the interim head coach of the team, which opens the season on Aug. 24 in Miami, Florida. WBC 6 Gilmer was named the new head coach in January after his tenure at Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson, Alabama, where he went 81-12. Helms followed Gilmer from Clay-Chalkville to Hoover High School. Hoover High School's college football program was featured on the MTV reality series “Two-A-Days.” The series consisted of 19 episodes, spread over two seasons, which ran from August 2006 to April 2007.

