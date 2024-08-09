Warari finalizes 2024 field hockey selection





PHILADELPHIA Head coach of La Salle field hockey Michael Warari has completed the selection for the upcoming 2024 season. The selection includes eight new members, consisting of seven first-years and two transfers. “I am incredibly excited to welcome all of our new additions to the team this year,” said Warari. “Each student-athlete adds significant value to the program and the direction we are trying to take and I can’t wait to see how it unfolds this season.” Leah DiRenzo comes to La Salle from across town where she played her previous two seasons at Saint Joseph's University. The junior goalkeeper comes to 20and & Olney with two Atlantic 10 Championships to her name, as she was a member of the Hawks team that won the conference championship in 2022 and 2023. Also coming to La Salle from Hawk Hill is the sophomore defenseman Natalie Forman . Forman, along with DiRenzo, was a member of the 2023 A-10 Champion Hawks. During high school, the Pasadena, MD, native was a four-year starter and served as team captain her junior and senior seasons. Cat Cumming joins the Explorer family as a freshman from Rochester, England. At the end of her final season at Holcombe, the midfielder was awarded Player of the Season honors, along with three undefeated seasons from freshman to junior. Next up for La Salle is Sofia Enriquez a freshman forward from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Enriquez attended high school at Colegio Newlands and was named captain of her team. Participating in the Explorers is also Rose Pasveer Pasveer comes to La Salle as a first-year student from Leeuwarden, the Netherlands, and is a striker. Katie Schaller joins the Blue & Gold from Garnet Valley, Pa. She played for Archmere Academy in high school and received many awards during her time there. She received the Coaches Award and the Female Student Athlete Award. Zara Synnestvedt is a goalie from Bryn Athyn, Pa. She played high school hockey at the Academy of the New Church Girls School where she received the MVP and Elaine S. Asplundh Awards. Marisol Torreyson comes to La Salle from Crofton, Md. The midfielder and forward played at Archbishop Spalding and was an IAAM Championships runner-up, going 16-1 in her final season as a nationally ranked team. Finally, Rumbi juices joins the Explorer family from Newlands, Zimbabwe. While playing for the Zimbabwe national team, she won a silver medal at the Africa Cup of Nations for the U21 2023 team. She was also a member of the Zimbabwe Senior Ladies team that competed in the Africa Road to the Olympics Qualifiers, where she scored her first international goal.

