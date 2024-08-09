Windermere prepares Sasha Vallabhaneni for trip to US U19 women's national cricket team

With two batters left and 12 overs remaining in the second of five T20i matches against the West Indians in Trinidad and Tobago, it would be an understatement to say the USA U19 women's cricket team were in a tough spot.

But while Suresh Vallabhaneni was cheering on his adopted country, he felt a twinge of anxiety when he saw who would be playing for the US. His 17-year-old daughter, Sasha, was set to make her national team debut, but the circumstances were not favorable.

With the entire national organization watching and the team in a very, very bad state going into the game, that was the moment she walked into the game, he said. I thought, This can't be the way she's making her debut. As a parent, I think to myself, This is such bad timing. It felt like she was thrown to the wolves.

He wasn’t the only one who was nervous. Sasha, a senior at Windermere Prep, felt like her heart was going to fail her.

The score was about 20 to five, and it was the eighth over, so it was a high-pressure situation, she said. When I first walked out on the court, I thought I could hear my own heartbeat. It was so scary. I don't think I'll ever be in a worse situation. I was pretty nervous at first. I could feel my hands cramping.

At that moment, she kept telling herself that it didn't matter that she had never played on this stage before. It didn't matter that she was nervous. It didn't matter that she was in a tough spot. All that mattered was that her team needed her.

Somebody had to take over, Sasha said. And at that point, I had to. We had no choice, it had to be me. So that was the biggest thing that was going through my mind. After I played five, six balls, I saw that I was centering the ball really well, and it just started to feel like a different game. I kept telling myself to see the ball, just see the ball. I started to feel good and kept telling myself that I could do this, that this was just like any other game. I kept reminding myself that I'm here for a reason. I've done all this work, so I just have to keep supporting myself.

Sasha not only finished the match as the top scorer for the US, but also impressed the spectators.

She proved herself to the entire team that day, Suresh Vallabhaneni said. She stood there and fought with that immense pressure on her shoulders. When I look back at that moment, I think it will be a defining moment in her cricket career. People saw what she could do under pressure. Being a newbie and playing a match at the national level for the first time and performing for her team was incredible. Even though they lost in the end, she took the team to a point where they at least had a chance to fight it out.

Sasha also proved to herself that she belonged.

“I came out of that game with a lot of confidence in myself, in what I had shown everyone at USA Cricket,” she said. “I feel like no one really expected anything from me. So to prove myself and show that I can step up when the team needs me to, that was such a big step for me.”

It's a moment the Vallabhanenis will remember for a long time, but the part of Sasha's journey that really stands out is that she took up the sport because her father said it would look good on her college application.

Start of the backyard

We never thought cricket would be a game we would introduce her to, Suresh Vallabhaneni said. For her, it’s always been tennis, swimming, and all the usual American sports. But during COVID, we were playing in the backyard with a tennis ball and we asked Sasha if she wanted to try cricket. I told her I would teach her and that she should give it a shot and see where it goes.

At first, Sasha was upset that there weren't enough resources around when she started playing and that there were even fewer girls playing the sport.

I had to learn to play in a softball cage because there was no real field, she said. When I first started, my dad set up something in our backyard and he coached me. I didn't have a real coach, he taught me my first skills, like throwing a ball, that kind of thing.

Still, she stuck with the sport and continued to develop her craft by joining a men’s league, playing for the Florida Youth Panthers Cricket Academy and continuing to train with her father in the backyard. But then, after six months, she had an aha moment.

There was a selection tournament in North Carolina that my dad heard about, so we flew out there for a weekend and I played against some national players and I felt like I could relate to those girls, she said. The other great thing about that weekend was that for the first time I saw how many girls were competing, so it was a real eye-opener for me to see so many girls my age competing.

From that weekend on, Sasha was locked up.

That's where it all started, she said. I went to an academy in North Carolina and I would go there maybe once or twice a month on the weekends to compete. To this day, I still go to North Carolina two out of every three weekends to train with my coach.

International stage

As Sasha grew in the sport, the potential she saw in herself during that first training camp began to materialize. Her dream of making the national team soon became a reality.

When I got the call and my official email came in, it was the most amazing feeling ever, Sasha said about her first call-up to the U19 national team. When I read the email, I literally laughed and thought to myself: is this really happening? There was so much build-up to that moment, so it was like all the hard work finally paid off.

Yet, despite her breakthrough into the national team and her mark on Trinidad and Tobago, she knows the hard work isn’t over yet. She still has plenty to achieve in the sport.

The short-term goal was always to make the U19 national team for the World Cup in January 2025, Sasha said. Playing for the U.S. in the Olympics in 2028 is the long-term goal. I feel like I’m on the right track, especially now that I’ve played on the U19 team. I feel like I’m definitely going in the right direction, but of course I still have to keep working and getting better, but it feels within reach, so it’s exciting.