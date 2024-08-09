All results as Spain takes men's Olympic gold in epic eight-goal thriller





Spain has been crowned Olympic football champions in the men's event Paris 2024 Olympic Gamesby beating France 5-3 in extra time Prince's Park on Friday, August 9th. The battle for the gold medal was only decided in a hectic 20-minute period in the first half, after Enzo Millot scored a convincing opening goal for the tournament hosts in the 11th minute. Fermin Lopez equalised for the Spaniards in the 18th minute, scoring his second goal with 25 points remaining, before Alex Baena added the third in the 28th minute. But Thierry Henry's men were not about to give up their hopes of gold and staged an incredible comeback as the match drew to a close. Michael Olise's free-kick from the right seemed to glide through a sea of ​​bodies into the bottom corner, halving the deficit (79'). France were then given a lifeline when the referee pointed to the spot for a penalty after a foul in the penalty area. Jean-Phillipe Mateta, the man France have relied on for goals throughout this tournament, stepped up and calmly converted the ball in the 90th minute to send extra time into overtime. After that miraculous turnaround it was clear that the home team was in high spirits as they went in search of the decisive goal. But completely against the run of play, after a poor start to the 30-minute extra time, substitute Sergio Camello fired Spain into the lead in the second half with just 100 minutes left to play. Henry's team kept pushing and throwing everything forward, which ultimately proved to be their undoing when goalkeeper Arnau Tenas slotted the ball forward into the empty French half for Camello to run onto. The 23-year-old remained calm and fired the ball into an empty net, past the onrushing Guillaume Restes, to make it 5-3 in the 120th minute, ending the thrilling match. It is the first gold medal in football for Spain since Barcelona in 1992, a month after the country became European champions. Elsewhere, Morocco emerged victorious in their historic bronze medal battle on Thursday (8 August), overtaking six Egyptian competitors to finish third on the podium. Soufiane Rahimi scored twice as the Atlas Lions won their first ever Olympic medal, taking his goal tally to eight and cementing him as the tournament's top scorer.

