Sports
Girls Tennis Preview: Sidney Defeats Lehman Catholic 3-2
SIDNEY — Sidney and Lehman Catholic held a practice match on the Lehman tennis courts on Thursday.
The Yellow Jackets did something they didn't do last year, and they hope it's a sign of improvement this year.
Sidney, which did not win a single match last season, defeated Lehman 3-2.
Sidney is led by coach Donovan Gregory, who has been with the team for eight years.
The Yellow Jackets boast eight returning letter winners: seniors Ava Graber (first singles), Lacelend Burdiss (third singles) and Laila Caudill (third singles/doubles), junior Avery Stover (doubles) and sophomores Anna Ervin (doubles) and Serenity Echols (doubles).
In addition to the returning players, Sidney added four newcomers to the team this season: juniors Hailey Dietz (doubles), Joni Martin (doubles) and Shyia Sekas (doubles), as well as freshman Lexi Spade (singles).
“Last year was kind of a rebuilding year for us,” Gregory said. “Our returning players from last season have all gotten better in the offseason. They've been participating in open courts in the offseason and practicing to refine their game.
“The four newcomers will have the opportunity to step into the varsity lineup. They have shown that they are dedicated to the game and willing to work hard for it.”
Sidney will use Lehman as its home base for the first few weeks of the season as the courts in Sidney are still being renovated.
Lehman is coached by Tim Ungericht, who is in his 10th year at the school. They went 5-14 last season, with both doubles teams reaching the sectional quarterfinals before being eliminated.
Lehman's returning letter winners are seniors Evelyn Johnston (second singles) and Eliza Westerheide (first doubles), juniors Brooklyn Fortkamp (third singles) and Kyla McGinnis (second doubles), and sophomores Charlotte Spaide (first singles) and Ashreal Alvarez (third singles/second doubles).
The only newcomer this year is freshman Dublin Cooper, who plays second doubles.
“We have a lot of experience with six returning letter winners,” Ungericht said. “We expect to win more games than last year, do well in invitationals and have district qualification for the first time since 2018.
“Charlotte will be one of the top players in the area this fall and has an excellent chance to place at sectionals and qualify for districts. Eliza was an honorable mention all-area first doubles last year and will be a leader and major contributor this fall.”
Ungericht said Johnston will be out for a few weeks with a nasty injury, but McGinnis will play first doubles during her absence.
Lehman's Spaide defeated Sidney's Spade 6-2, 6-2 at first singles on Thursday. Graber won 6-3, 6-2 at second singles and Caudill won 6-3, 7-6 (8) at third singles.
McGinnis and Westerheide defeated Dietz and Martin 6-2, 6-3 in the first doubles. Burdiss and Ervin won 6-1, 6-0 in the second doubles.
The Yellow Jackets open their regular season Monday at St. Marys, while Lehman plays its home game against Northmont on Thursday.
Contact Sidney Daily News sports editor Ryan Harless at 937-538-4651 or follow Harless on X (Twitter) @ryanharless_.
