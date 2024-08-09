UCLA Mourns Loss of Former Tennis Star Robbie Venter





Robbie Venter, a former UCLA men's tennis player who won three-time All-America honors and captained the 1982 NCAA championship team while at Westwood, died Tuesday at age 64. South African Venter enrolled at UCLA in 1978 after a semifinal appearance at the Wimbledon Junior Championships, where he lost to top-seeded Ivan Lendl. Venter's breakthrough came in 1980, when he was named an All-American, a feat he repeated the following two years. He was also the sole captain for head coach Glenn Bassett's teams in 1981 and 1982, playing alongside his brother Craig. Robbie Venter won the 1981 ITA All-American Championships singles title, defeating teammate Marcel Freeman 7–5, 6–1. The Bruins returned to the NCAA championship game in 1982 after falling to Stanford 5-4 the year before. UCLA was tasked with defeating Pepperdine on the return trip, but pulled it off by a 5-1 margin to capture the program's 14th NCAA title. The left-handed Venter would get the Bruins on the scoreboard with a 6-3, 6-4 victory on the second singles court against Brad Gilbert. Venter subsequently achieved top-100 ATP rankings in singles (No. 87) and doubles (No. 82). He competed at the French Open and Wimbledon in 1983, reaching the second round of the doubles event at Wimbledon. Venter won six Challenger titles, three in singles and three in doubles. Venter retired from tennis in 1985 before returning to UCLA, where he earned a master of business administration. He then worked for three years at Bear Stearns. In 1990, Venter returned to South Africa. He joined the board of technology giant Altron in 1997 and began a 17-year stint as CEO in 2001.

