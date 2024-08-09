Google DeepMind can beat humans at table tennis





from Google DeepSpirit can control a robotic arm to beat mere mortals at table tennis, a new study reports. But Fan Zhendong the 2024 gold medalist for men's individual and team table tennis can breathe a sigh of relief: the artificial intelligence According to the study, published August 7 in the preprint database, a robot with (AI) technology could only beat mediocre players, and then only occasionally. arXiv and has not been peer-reviewed. Robots today can cook, clean and perform acrobatics, but they have difficulty responding quickly to current information from their environment. “Achieving human-like performance in accuracy, speed, and generality still remains a major challenge in many domains,” the researchers wrote in the study. Related: 32 Times Artificial Intelligence Got It Catastrophically Wrong To overcome this limitation, the researchers combined an industrial robot arm using a modified version of DeepMind's ultra-powerful learning algorithm. DeepSpirit uses neural networks, a layered architecture that mimics how information is processed in the human brain, to gradually learn new information. So far, it has the world's best Go player , predicted the structure of every protein in the body , decades old mathematical problems solved and more. The system was trained to master specific aspects of the game, such as learning the rules, creating topspin, delivering forehand serves, or using backhand targeting, and was trained on real and simulated data in sophisticated algorithms. As the AI ​​learned, the researchers also collected data about its strengths, weaknesses, and limitations. They then fed this information back to the AI ​​program, giving DeepMind’s unnamed agent a realistic impression of its capabilities. The system then chose which skills or strategies to use at that moment, taking into account the strengths and weaknesses of its opponent, much like a human table tennis player would. Some Highlights – Reaching Human Level Competitive Robot Table Tennis – YouTube



Look at They then pitted their AI-driven robot against 29 humans. DeepMind’s robot arm defeated all of the beginners and about 55% of the intermediate players, but was defeated by advanced players. In an international ranking system, it would be a solid amateur player. Get the world's most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. However, DeepMind’s robotic arm did have some systematic weaknesses. For example, it struggled with high balls and, like many of us, found backhand shots more challenging than forehand shots. Most human players seemed to enjoy playing against the system. “Across all skill groups and win rates, players agreed that playing with the robot was 'fun' and 'engaging,'” the researchers wrote in the study. According to the researchers, the new approach could be useful for a wide range of applications requiring fast responses in dynamic physical environments.

