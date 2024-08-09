Sports
Michigan football culture crossed a line under Jim Harbaugh: Former staffer
As the NCAA hands Jim Harbaugh a four-year show-cause penalty for recruiting violations and Michigan's football program comes under renewed scrutiny for alleged sign theft, a former Wolverine employee says things spiraled out of control when Harbaugh was head coach.
A former recruiting director at Michigan told the NCAA that Harbaugh created a culture in which employees were encouraged to “go above and beyond and cross over if you committed a violation.”[ve] to, during the Covid-19 deadly period, according to revelations from MLive.com
The employee's comments were included in the NCAA's report revealing punishment for Harbaugh's recruiting actions during the pandemic.
Harbaugh urged the employee and others to “get guys on campus” in early 2021, the employee claimed, at a time when the NCAA had enforced a strict recruiting period due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The anonymous employee alleged that “the football staff had no procedure in place to alert the athletic compliance staff when potential candidates planned to visit campus.”
They added: “the football staff did not take precautions during the visits to avoid personal contact with the prospects” and that the “culture was not to be safe but to go to the line and cross it if necessary.”
In its ruling, the NCAA found that Harbaugh “violated recruiting and incentive rules, engaged in unethical conduct, failed to create an atmosphere of compliance and violated the accountability duties of head coaches.”
Harbaugh, now head coach of the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers, denies any wrongdoing during his time as head coach of Michigan.
Despite Harbaugh's punishment, the NCAA has yet to announce a final decision in its investigation into allegations that former employee Connor Stallions improperly conducted personal scouting of football opponents.
Speculation surrounding that investigation has led to rumors that Michigan's football program could face a postseason ban or that first-year coach Sherrone Moore could be suspended.
According to insiders, the verdict on that investigation will probably not be made public until after the start of the 2024 football season.

