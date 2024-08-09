Middle District of Alabama | Former tennis coach sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for transporting a minor across state lines and engaging in sex acts





Montgomery, Alabama Today, U.S. Attorney Jonathan S. Ross announced the sentencing of a former youth tennis coach from Columbus, Georgia, for unlawfully transporting a minor across state lines with the intent to engage in sexual activity. On August 8, 2024, a federal judge ordered that 51-year-old Leroy Thomas Joyner, Jr. serve 300 months in prison. The judge also ordered that Joyner be placed on supervised release for life following his sentence. Federal prisoners are not eligible for parole. Reparations to Joyner’s victim will be determined at a later date. According to court documents and evidence presented at his January 2024 trial, Joyner previously ran a tennis club in Dale County, Alabama. The club provided lessons to underprivileged children and teens. In September 2018, police launched an investigation after reports of physical abuse by Joyner of one of his 15-year-old female students. The investigation revealed that, in addition to hitting the young victim with a wooden board to influence her to obey him, Joyner began a sexual relationship with her when she was 13. Testimony during the trial indicated that Joyner performed sexual acts on the minor in multiple states, including Georgia, Louisiana, and South Carolina. This sexual exploitation continued until the investigation began in 2018. This important sentence reflects the harm Joyner inflicted on his young and vulnerable victim, said U.S. Attorney Ross. I am grateful for the courage the victim showed in coming forward and the diligence of the investigating authorities. Because of the actions of everyone involved, a predator is off the streets and our communities are safer. Yesterday's sentencing was the result of the collaborative efforts of law enforcement to protect the children in our communities, said FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown. I want to thank the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Dale County Sheriff's Office for their work on this investigation. The FBI Mobile Field Office and the Dale County Sheriff's Office investigated this case, which was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Russell T. Duraski, Tara S. Ratz, and B. Chelsea Wilson.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.justice.gov/usao-mdal/pr/former-tennis-coach-sentenced-25-years-federal-prison-transporting-minor-across-state The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos