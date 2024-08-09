The hockey legend who played a major role in cricket-crazy India

Reuters PR Sreejesh made his debut for India in 2006

When India won a bronze medal in hockey at the Paris Olympics, the players erupted in celebration. But PR Sreejesh quietly walked to the end of the field and bowed before the goal post – his home of almost two decades. He will miss that at home, but India will miss him even more. The goalkeeper, who played his last international match on Thursday, leaves behind an illustrious legacy. The Wall of India, as he is popularly known, played a crucial role in India's podium finish. His team were 2-1 up and Spain were fighting hard for an equalizer, but Sreejesh thwarted their efforts, especially in the dying minutes of the match. The instincts and tactful dives he is known for were on full display. His impact on the match can be seen in the fact that the Spanish earned nine penalty corners but failed to convert any. Sreejesh and his defence team put their bodies on the line to protect their lead until the end. The former Indian captain can also be credited with putting India in contention for a medal. The knockout match against Great Britain went to a penalty shootout and once again it was up to Wall to protect his team – he did just that with two masterful saves.

Getty Images Sreejesh is known for his fluid skills

He was in tears after India lost the semi-final to Germany, knowing that the elusive gold medal was out of his reach, but he quickly turned his attention to the bronze medal match. On Thursday he wept again, but this time with joy. Indians wept with him and social media paid tribute to the man who carried the country's hopes and dreams for almost two decades. India is known to be a cricket madman and players from other sports often do not get the same attention, fame or money. And for a hockey goalkeeper it is even harder to get recognized. It is difficult to love a goalkeeper. He is invisible and only in the limelight when he makes a blunder. When I was young, I did not know who the goalkeeper of India was, he told the Indian Express in 2021. Sreejesh never chased attention or stardom; he just loved to get on with his work. It was this attitude that kept him going, despite a bittersweet debut. He had already caused a stir among the juniors with his quick reflexes and his ability to estimate the trajectory of a ball in nanoseconds.

Reuters Sreejesh popularized Indian hockey with his heroics

But his debut for the senior team in 2006 at the South Asian Games did not go so well. He performed well in the tournament but missed a crucial save in the final against India's arch-rivals Pakistan. The criticism that followed was a steep learning curve for him. The following years were tough as he was not given a permanent place in the team. Indian hockey also went through a bad period during this period, with the team not even managing to qualify for the Beijing Olympics in 2008. But Sreejesh kept working hard on his skills and his moment of redemption came in 2011. It was the Champions Trophy final and Pakistan were again the opponents. He looked much more confident and saved two important penalties to win the match for India. Sreejesh was thrust into the limelight immediately after the match. He travelled with the team to the London Olympics in 2012, but India ended their campaign without a medal.

Reuters Sreejesh's teammates adored him throughout his career

Despite the team’s poor showing, the Indian goalkeeper continued to perform well. His next shining moment came when he faced Pakistan again in the final of the 2014 Asian Games. He saved two penalties to end India’s 16-year gold medal drought at the Games. But if there is one moment that sums up his character, perseverance and determination, it is the bronze medal match against the Netherlands in the 2015 Hockey World League. He was badly injured, his thighs were covered in ice, his thumb was nearly broken, and his shoulder was covered in protective surgical tape. He could barely walk the night before the game. He joked that he looked like a mummy as he took up his position at the goal post. But behind all the pain and humour was a determination to win a medal for India in a major international tournament after more than three decades. His stunning saves in the penalty shootout helped India win the match against a superior team. His place as a legend in Indian hockey was now cemented. He was soon asked to lead the team at the Rio Olympics. They failed to win a medal but reached the quarter-finals – bettering their London performance. But he never let success go to his head, remained humble and approachable and lived his life without the glamour usually associated with sports stars. This endeared him to his teammates and also to the Indians in general.

Getty Images Sreejesh ended his career on a high with a bronze medal at the Olympics

An injury in 2017 threatened to end his career. Against all expectations, he made a comeback after two operations and several months of rehabilitation. But his performances only peaked over time and critics said his famous reflexes had slowed. Younger goalkeepers also claimed his place. But he stayed away from the noise and kept working hard. He was all set to end another drought – a 41-year wait for a hockey medal at the Olympics. He helped India win a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with his keen understanding of the game. He has been able to weather many storms in his career, largely thanks to his upbringing. Sreejesh was born into a farming family in the southern state of Kerala. He loved sports but didn't really enjoy running, so after trying other sports and different positions in hockey, he chose goalkeeping because it didn't involve much running. He performed well at the state level and was summoned for the national trials in Delhi in 2003. The 15-year-old arrived in the Indian capital after a train journey of more than 48 hours, barely speaking Hindi, the language spoken by most players at the camp.

Getty Images His saves earned India many tournament wins

He stayed in the hostel with boys who mainly spoke Hindi, took up the challenge and learned the language, including some colorful words that he later heard often during exciting fights. He was selected for the team, but did not have proper equipment to protect himself. His father then sold his cow to raise 10,000 rupees ($119; 93) to pay for the equipment. On Thursday, the circle came full circle as his father, surrounded by hundreds of people in his home, watched his son win yet another trophy for India in his final match.

Reuters His teammates paid tribute to him after the match