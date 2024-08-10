India faces Prime Minister XI under spotlight

Traditional Canberra tour match to reacquaint Rohit Sharma's men with the pink ball they struggled with during their last visit to Australia

India's bid to avoid a repeat of the batting horror show they endured in their previous pink-ball Test outing in Australia has been bolstered by the scheduling of a day-night match against a Prime Minister's XI at Manuka Oval.

The competition will be played over two days from 30 November to 1 December, falling between the opening Test of the NRMA Insurance Test in Perth (22-26 November) and the second day-night Test at Adelaide Oval (6-10 December).

It gives Rohit Sharma's men the chance to reacquaint themselves with the pink Kookaburra ball, which they haven't encountered at Test level for over two years, in preparation for their return to Adelaide, where they were humiliated with their lowest ever total (36) in the 2020 day-night Test.

During that visit, India prepared for their pink-ball clash in Adelaide with a three-day/night encounter with an Australia A team at the SCG, but the then Test captain Virat Kohli and number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara were not present.

Tailender Jasprit Bumrah was the only Indian batsman to reach 50 in his team's first innings in that match, before they were bowled out by Australia in just 21.2 overs a week later.

India's most recent day-night Test match was against Sri Lanka in Bangalore in early 2022. They have played in just four pink-ball matches, while their Australian rivals have played 11, including the first Test match under artificial lights in Adelaide in 2015.

This year's 11th Prime Minister's tournament, which highlights India's strong cricketing ties dating back to independence in 1947 and celebrates the countries' growing economic, cultural and social ties, also marks a historic first.

Although it is the fourth time that India will take on the Prime Minister’s XI in Australia, the event has never been played over two days before. The first 48 matches (against touring teams and the ATSIC President’s XI) were one-day matches dating back to 1951.

The Prime Minister's XI's last two matches under current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have been four-day matches against West Indies (2022) and Pakistan (last year), with both matches ending in draws.

“As friends and partners, the relationship between Australia and India has never been closer,” said Mr Albanese, who will soon meet with national men's selection directors George Bailey and Tony Dodemaide to discuss the composition of this year's squad.

“It was an absolute honour to stand next to Prime Minister Modi during the fourth Test match in Ahmedabad last year and celebrate both countries' love for cricket.

Over the years I have enjoyed watching players like Sunil Gavaskar, Anil Kumble and Sachin Tendulkar and it will be great to see the PMs XI take on the Indian team in Canberra.

I look forward to meeting the national selection committee and discussing the selection for the selection.

The Prime Minister's XI match not only gives India a valuable opportunity against the pink ball ahead of the second of this summer's five Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests, but also provides the Australian selection committee with a chance to assess the form of the nation's candidates.

Last summer's weather-affected match against Pakistan was billed as a 'battle-off' between would-be openers Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris and Matthew Renshaw, amid speculation over whether David Warner would retain his place after a lacklustre Ashes tour in 2023.

Renshaw won the match with an unbeaten score of 136, compared with 53 for Bancroft and 49 for Harris. Later in the summer he was called up to the Australian Test squad as a reserve player and was also selected for the subsequent two-Test tour of New Zealand.

Renshaw also shone in the 2022 PM's XI match against West Indies with scores of 81 and 101 no, in a match that saw visiting openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul rediscover the form they had carried into the first Frank Worrell Trophy Test in Perth.

“Representing the Premiership side is a huge honour for any player, given the team’s rich history spanning eight decades,” Bailey, chairman of the selection committee, said today.

“This year's competition also offers players the chance to impress against arguably the strongest team in world cricket.

“We look forward to sitting down with Prime Minister Albanese to select a team that not only fits the game but also includes some of our best talent and rising stars.”

The Prime Minister's side currently have a 2-1 record against Indian touring teams, with the previous three matches being 50-over encounters.

In 1991 Allan Border led a PM's XI featuring future Test stars Greg Blewett, Matthew Hayden, Damien Martyn, Michael Bevan, Damien Fleming and Shane Warne, who would win his first Baggy Green Cap against India just two weeks later.

Current Cricket Australia board member (and former Queensland seamer) Greg Rowell took 6-27 wickets that day, including the wickets of Indian Test greats Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri and Dilip Vengsarkar.

In the 1999 match, budding all-rounder Andrew Symonds hit a century off 90 balls as the Premiership team posted a stunning 50-over total of 334. Opener David Fitzgerald also completed a century.

Sachin Tendulkar and John Howard before the 1999 match between India and the Prime Minister // Getty

Then young, quick Brett Lee burst through the visitors' top order, removing star players VVS Laxman (for 3) and Tendulkar (2) to lead a 164-run victory for a team that also featured rising local wicketkeeper Brad Haddin.

And the most recent clash between the Prime Minister and India (led that day by Rahul Dravid) took place 20 years ago. The home team was led by Steve Waugh, who had ended his legendary Test career with a farewell at the SCG just weeks earlier.

But neither Waugh's presence nor the three wickets taken by current Australia men's national team coach Andrew McDonald could prevent India from securing a thrilling one-run victory, despite Queensland keeper Chris Hartley scoring an unbeaten 45 from 43 balls.

The addition of the two-day Prime Minister's Competition at Manuka Oval later this year means the Indian men's and women's teams will compete at nine different venues across Australia in the 2024-25 summer.

“We are delighted to confirm India’s involvement in this year’s Premierships match, which underlines the importance of this fixture in the cricket calendar,” Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said today.

“The upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series will captivate the cricket world.

“Today’s confirmation of the Premier and eleven-player match is a fantastic result for cricket fans, particularly in the Australian Capital Territory and surrounding regions, and adds to an incredible summer of cricket.”