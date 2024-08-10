China wins fifth consecutive gold medal in men's team table tennis





Ma Long, Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin defeated Sweden 3-0 in the Olympic men's team table tennis gold medal match. China has won every edition of team table tennis since it debuted at the Olympics in 2008.August 9, 2024

