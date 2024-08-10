STERLING TRUCKS HELP SCOTT TO WORLD CUP – Cricket Scotland





It has been a week since Aberdeen hosted a memorable qualifying campaign for the Women's U19 World Cup, which saw Scotland beat the Netherlands to reach next year's finals in Malaysia and Thailand. Cricket Scotland would like to thank Sterling Trucks for their support in our team’s journey. Their financial support has enabled the team to receive additional pace bowling coaching, skills specific support and time with a sports psychologist working with the players on mental health, skills and wellbeing support in the lead up to and during the World Cup Qualifiers. Gordon Drummond, Head of Performance Pathway at Cricket Scotland, said: I want to say a huge thank you to Sterling Trucks for supporting our U19 women's team. Having them support the group allowed us to bring in extra coaching and sports science support which was huge in helping us qualify for the World Cup. It is really important that our players are well supported within the pathway, and the additional funding and support from Sterling Trucks has enabled us to do just that. We are truly grateful to them and look forward to working with them, with their continued support, as we move towards the ICC U19 Womens T20 World Cup in January next year. Andy Duff, Managing Director at Sterling Trucks, said: I am delighted that Sterling Trucks are supporting the next generation of talent coming through the Cricket Scotland pathway. It is important to ensure that they receive the support that will give them the best chance of being paid at the highest level and advancing their cricket, hopefully in a long and successful career representing Scotland! “It was fantastic to see the group qualify for the World Cup, benefiting from the additional coaching support and a sports psychologist. This is the talent of the future and a great time for these players to strive for more, especially this year with both the men’s and women’s senior teams qualifying for their respective World Cups.”

