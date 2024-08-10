Sports
Bohanon's Run among real-world observations
PROVO, Utah– BYU football fall camp practice is in full swing in week two.
On Thursday, the media followed a 40-minute training session at a temperature of 33 degrees on the fields of the Student Athlete Building.
Quarterbacks Gerry Bohanon and Jake Retzlaff got reps with the first and second offensive teams, as they did throughout fall training camp.
Every QB had highlight plays during practice. But the play of the day was Bohanon.
BYU Football Practice Observation: Gerry Bohanon Breaks Off a Big Run
Bohanon showed off his running ability by racing down the sideline for an estimated gain of 45 yards, catching BYU's offense in the red zone around the 10-yard line.
The only problem is that BYU's offense couldn't finish the drive with a touchdown. It resulted in a turnover on downs.
But the big run was a reminder of Bohanon's athleticism as a quarterback, one of the reasons he led Baylor to a 12-win season in 2021.
Other notable actions by Bohanon came during a drive where he was part of the second attacking team.
Bohanon had a deep pass to freshman receiver Tei Nacua. One play later, Bohanon completed another first-down pass to another freshman pass-catcher, Cody Hagen.
A pass from Bohanon was a missed opportunity.
Bohanon had a ball over the middle to Kody Epps that was slightly over-thrown, resulting in a drop. Epps probably could have made the grab, but it was off target.
Jake Retzlaff moved the chains
Retzlaff began Thursday's media observation window with the second team offense, and a few plays later he was with the first team unit.
Retzlaff completed a pass to Chase Roberts, which the junior receiver converted for a first down.
Redshirt junior Retzlaff completed another quick pass to Roberts when he recognized the personnel advantage the offense had over the defense. Roberts then went upfield for a solid gain.
Retzlaff gave Kody Epps another quick tap, setting the chains in motion.
Thursday's training session featured highlights from both the attacking and defensive side.
BYU Football Defense Highlights
Safety Tanner Wall had the biggest hit of the defense in the media observation window. Wall laid the hit stick at the line of scrimmage on wide receiver Keelan Marion.
Wall is one of several safeties on BYU's roster with starting experience this season.
It will be interesting to see how defensive coordinator Jay Hill distributes that unit's depth chart.
One of the safeties who doesn't have any college game experience but is playing with the first-team defense is Tommy Prassas. The Basha High School freshman was on the first-team defense during the beginning of the media observation period.
On Thursday, reporters asked Hill if Prassas was currently on the first-team defense. The second-year defensive coordinator said he didn't know who the first-team unit was, but added that Prassas was “in the mix.”
Another safety who made a play on Thursday was Ethan Slade, who had a nice tackle at the line of scrimmage against Pokaiaua Haunga.
Speaking of Haunga, he had a video game-like juke after hauling in a reception out of the backfield. He's a crafty ball carrier as a freshman.
Aisea Moa, who made the switch from outside edge to SAM linebacker this summer, tackled Bohanon for a loss.
Choe Bryant-Strother, a transfer from UCLA, also had a play that was called as a sack on Bohanon.
Snaps for Bourguet and Hillstead
The media saw quarterbacks McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet take snaps with the second and third teams.
Hillstead threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Weston Covey.
The former Utah State quarterback also threw a first down pass to running back Sione I. Moa.
Treyson Bourguet's highlight was a tremendous run on a quarterback keeper.
Two plays later, Bourguet had a handoff exchange with freshman running back Jovesa Damuni hit the turf. Damuni recovered the fumble and retained possession.
BYU has a practice on Friday and concludes week two with a practice game on Saturday.
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (123 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch's coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.
