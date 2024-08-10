The 50 Female Tennis Players You Need to Know in North Carolina This Year





HighSchoolOT looks ahead to the upcoming girls' tennis season with its annual watchlist. This year's list includes 50 names from across the state. To help prepare for the season, you can also visit the links below for our ongoing girls tennis coverage Players are listed in alphabetical order of their team, including their individual performances from the previous year (if applicable). Girls Tennis Watchlist Caralyn Izod, Apex Friendship (sophomore) 12-1 (4A doubles champion)

6-0 Blair Thomas, Asheboro (senior) 9-1 (3A singles qualification)

16-0 Shea Bieniek, Cape Fear (senior) 16-2 (3A doubles semi-finalist)

3-3 Celeste Davis, Cardinal Gibbons (Senior) 17-10 (4A singles qualification)

11-0 Emma Shriver, Carrboro (sophomore) 9-0 (3A singles semi-finalist)

22-8 (4A singles qualification) Nicole Bergman, Charlotte Catholic (junior) 18-5

13-0 Anna Torstrick, Charlotte Country Day (senior) 10-2

5-5 Jadan Rondes, CSD (junior) 12-2 (semi-finalist 2A singles)

10-2 (4A singles qualification) Caroline Cerminara, Davidson Day (8th grade) 13-1

15-5 (3A singles quarterfinalist) Sydney Uhlir, East Mecklenburg (senior) 13-6 (4A singles qualification)

12-7 Kaden Biamby, Fike (senior) 22-7 (3A singles qualification)

25-5 (3A singles qualification) Kate Phillips, Franklin (senior) 14-6

13-5 Emilee Ibsen, Gaston Day (junior) 16-1

13-8 (4A singles quarterfinalist) Anna Katherine Medlin, Greene Central (senior) 27-4 (2A singles second)

19-4 (2A singles qualification) Madison Darnell, Highland Tech (junior) 16-2 (1A singles champion)

15-3 (3A singles qualification) Faith Valentine, Lake Norman (senior) 12-2 (4A singles quarterfinalist)

23-2 (3A singles qualification) Luci Falls, Lake Norman Charter (juniors) 27-2 (3A singles semi-finalist)

9-5 (4A double second) Eleri Pratiknjo, Marvin Ridge (sophomore) 13-5 (4A doubles semi-finalist)

25-0 (1A double second) Agnes Shinn, Myers Park (senior) 13-2

29-1 (4A singles semi-finalist) Celina Chen, NCSSM-Durham (Senior) 4-3

5-2 (2A singles qualification) Manya Nallagangu, NCSSM-Morganton (senior) 8-0 (1A singles second)

16-1 Sophia Catino, New Hanover (senior) 24-4 (4A singles semi-finalist)

22-2 Emma Carver, North Lincoln (senior) 25-2 (3A singles quarterfinalist)

8-0 Reese Terrell, North Guilford (junior) 14-5 (4A singles qualification)

13-5 (4A singles quarterfinalist) Madison Utz, Pine Lake Prep (junior) 8-5 (2A singles quarterfinalist)

9-7 (4A singles qualification) Alexis Nanney, RS Central (senior) 9-3 (2A singles qualification)

27-0 (3A singles champion) Lucy Barr, Salisbury (final year) 15-5 (2A singles quarterfinalist)

16-4 (2A singles qualification) Cora Wymbs, Salisbury (junior) 17-2 (2A double second)

14-5 Pauline Bui, Terry Sanford (sophomore) 14-0 (3A doubles champion)

5-1 Sierra Sellars, Tuscola (senior) 10-1

10-1 Shea Sullivan, West Henderson (junior) 10-4 Anna Katherine Medlin (Greene Central) defeated Japan Rounds (Community School of Davidson) 7-7 (3), 6-2 in the NCHSAA 2A girls singles state semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (Photo by: J. Mike Blake/HighSchoolOT)

