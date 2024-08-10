Sports
Alabama Football is left with only one QB who 'might' be better than Jalen Milroe
For the past few days, the news surrounding Alabama Fall Camp has been like an aquatic dead zone. With no media viewing of practices since Wednesday, the Crimson Tide’s next two sessions and Saturday’s scrimmage will remain hidden from the public.
The view will change significantly on Sunday due to Alabama Football Fan Day at Nick Saban Field in Bryant-Denny.
Crimson Tide fans hope for snippets of scrimmage news, even if they're rumors. Near the top of every Tide fan's “want to know” list is how well Jalen Milroe runs the new offense.
Fan Day viewing will yield limited information. Without leaks of guests invited to the Tide's scrimmages, solid insight into the new offense will have to wait until the season opener.
Quarterback is a strength for the Crimson Tide. Nick Saban has made it clear that Milroe stresses opposing defenses in a way that other quarterbacks can’t. Given that strength of team, if the Tide’s other offensive components are competent, a tough Alabama schedule becomes less challenging.
When we talk about quarterbacks and other teams, 247Sports recently ranked college football's Top 25 QBs and identified 13 others as honorable mentions. Eight of the Top 25 are SEC quarterbacks and two more were added as honorable mentions.
Alabama plays five QBs in the Top 25, and a sixth when the additional 13 QBs are added. The six and their rankings are Carson Beck (#3); Brady Cook (#15); Garrett Nussmeier (#23); Nico Iamaleava (#24) and Wisconsin's Tyler Van Dyke (#24). Van Dyke is Wisconsin's projected starter, but Luke Fickell has yet to name his QB1.
Jalen Milroe is ranked #4 in the Top 25 rankings. There is a fair debate that Milroe should be ranked higher than the SEC's third best QB. Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart is ranked #2 in the Top 25.
Instead of debating, let's 247Sports group that does a good job of putting together what they admit is a subjective ranking. Assuming the QBs are ranked accurately, we can ask how good a quarterback needs to be to beat Alabama. Every answer is 100% subjective, but I'll give one anyway. Outside of Georgia, no one on Alabama's roster has a quarterback good enough to beat Alabama. Brady Cook may deserve to be added, but unlike Beck, Cook doesn't have enough help on the roster.
Given the potential Atlanta matchups in December, Quinn Ewers and Jaxson Dart could be added as QBs good enough to beat Alabama. That's the full slate until the playoffs. The slate that doesn't make the cut is Wisconsin's Van Dyke, Tennessee's Iamleava and LSU's Nussmeier. According to 247USF's QB, Byrum Brown, is better than several other SEC quarterbacks, but like Brady Cook, Brown doesn't have enough help to beat Alabama.
