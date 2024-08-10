Sports
Tennis fans in awe as Alexander Bublik hits 'impossible' shot that stuns even his opponent – as viewers call for rule change after extraordinary performance
- Alexander Bublik threw his racket across the court and somehow it caught the ball
- Fans were amazed by the trick shot and have called for a rule change
- Unfortunately his shot was illegal and Bublik lost to American Ben Shelton
Alexander Bublik was up to his old tricks and pulled off a stunning shot that left fans at the Canadian Open in awe, with some even calling for a rule change.
The tennis star was trying to come back from a match point against Ben Shelton when he did something that seemed impossible.
Struggling to reach a beautiful drop shot from his American opponent, Bublik threw his racket in a desperate attempt to catch the ball.
Amazingly, the ball slid under the ball and bounced back over the net, prompting cheers and cheers inside Montreal's Stade IGA.
However, the point did not count as the racket disappeared from his hand and then slid into the net, costing him the match and he lost 7-6, 6-2 in the last 64 of the competition.
Alexander Bublik threw his racket across the court and managed to hit the ball over the net
The shot didn't count and he and Ben Shelton laughed at the extraordinary feat
Bublik and Shelton laughed as they hugged each other at the net, barely processing the remarkable shot they had just witnessed.
As the crowd cheered, Shelton bowed and gestured for Bublik to celebrate after creating a memorable moment. It is unclear whether this was intentional or not.
“This should be considered a legal attempt,” wrote one admirer on X, formerly Twitter.
“I've never been a big tennis fan, I love that you are and what you do with it, but this may be one of the most amazing sporting performances I've ever seen,” said another.
“With Bublik, entertainment is guaranteed,” said another.
“I don't think I've ever seen anything like it,” one person wrote.
Bublik, the world number 25, is known for his ability to deliver extraordinary performances.
During the 2022 Miami Open, the Kazakh star turned his racket upside down and hit the ball with the shaft.
That point did count, but unfortunately he lost to Casper Ruud.

