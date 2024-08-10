Controversy surrounding Holland Patent Field Hockey Coaching continues | Sports

HOLLAND PATENT, NY — After weeks of uncertainty following the Holland Patent Board of Education's decision not to approve former hockey coach Renee Morrison's return this fall, parents and student-athletes met with school administrators on Thursday to voice their concerns about the situation.

After previously requesting a special meeting with the school board without receiving a response, members of the Golden Knights field hockey program met with Holland Patent High School Principal Russell Stevener Jr., high school Principal Lisa Gentile and athletic director Michael Absolom, according to a source who attended the meeting.

The purpose of the 43-minute forum was to provide attendees with clarification on the status of the college team's coaching situation and to ask administrators to advise the school board to reconsider its decision regarding Morrison.

Fall training is expected to begin on August 21.

Absolom, who had originally recommended that the board reapprove Morrison for the role this year, seemed to indicate that he and the other administrators would take the request from parents and student-athletes seriously. And they may recommend the former coach for the job again.

However, he also said he is currently interviewing other candidates who could take over the baton should the board ultimately decide not to re-appoint the five-time Section III title winner, coach of Holland Patent.

While the school district already has a list of potential candidates under review, the hiring process presents many challenges, especially given the time constraints and the season starting in a few weeks.

Under state regulations, coaches, who are appointed for a one-year term and must be reappointed each year, must have several certifications to be eligible for appointment.

This may include specific coaching certifications, first aid and CPR certifications, and the need to pass a background check.

According to Absolom, the deadline for submitting a recommendation for review by the school board at its next meeting is August 14.

It can be difficult to find someone who meets these criteria in such a short period of time, let alone another coach who is already on the team's staff. Parents cited this as further support for their request that Morrison be reconsidered.

“Coach Morrison has two degrees in child development for teaching,” said one parent in attendance, according to audio of the meeting obtained by NEWSChannel 2.

“[She has] two school district leadership degrees. She can lead an entire district, but we say she can’t coach hockey? She has USA Field Hockey certification, she can coach at the junior Olympic level. As a parent, I want a coach who has knowledge of child development, who has professional leadership skills, and who has skills in the sport of hockey. So it’s just absurd to me, that’s not enough.”

The athletic director has been with the school district since April.

He said he is determined to find a solution to this problem and that they will somehow find a coach so that the season can go “full throttle” on the intended start date.

Another concern raised was what a coaching change at this point would mean for student-athletes who are well into their high school careers, who aspire to play in college and who have been helped through this process by Morrison in the past.

The administrators assured parents that they will continue to maintain contacts and create networking opportunities with college coaches and that they will continue to “support” relationships with the colleges and Holland Patent so that students who want to progress to the next level have every opportunity to do so.

The meeting was orderly and respectful, with the parents remaining calm and collected, despite acknowledging that there was a lot of internal frustration about the situation.

Most of the forum was spent with parents asking questions to the administrators one by one, without interruption.

Although it was the adults in the room who did most of the talking, they left no doubt as to where the motivation for the outrage came from. They said Morrison had “built a culture of family and empathy.”

“I think it's incredibly important that everyone recognizes that when we bring up our concerns, it's largely driven by the team, driven by the players,” said another parent. “It's not us, the parents, saying we want her because she wins. Yes, that's great, but more importantly, the kids say, 'Mom, Dad, she was a great coach. She's always supported us, she's got our backs. I respect her, I trust her, she makes me a better person.'

“That's who I want my child to be with. It's not about the titles at the end of the year. That's why there's so much dissatisfaction with what, on our part, seems like a very arbitrary decision.”

Morrison claims she was not given a reason for the school board's decision not to approve her for a 19th season on the show, and all attempts to seek further clarification have been rebuffed.

The decision was made during a closed meeting between board members and the district director on July 1. Morrison was informed the following morning via a phone call from Absolom.

NEWSChannel 2 previously reached out to the Holland Patent Board of Education for comment on the matter and received a statement from its chair, Kathy Smyth, which read:

“The board thanks you for your email and we appreciate your interest in our sports program. However, we cannot discuss personnel matters.”

The board will meet again on August 19. During this meeting, the latest recommendations from the directors for the future coaching position will be discussed.

Parents will also have the opportunity to attend the meeting. Up to 10 members of the public will have the opportunity to speak directly with the board members.

Another notable topic at Thursday's meeting was the decision to move the field hockey team's section classification from Class B to Class C this fall.

Stay tuned to NEWSChannel 2 for more developments as the story continues to unfold